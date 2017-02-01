Doane Football Announces First Wave of Commitments

Doane University Football Head Coach Matt Franzen welcomed 42 commitments to the program for Fall 2017 on National Signing Day. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back NAIA Playoff appearances and Top 10 rankings.

The newest members of the Tiger Football team come from six states and include 40 incoming freshmen and two transfers. In-state signings once again dominate the list as 29 hail from Nebraska with Omaha Burke High School and Wilber-Clatonia High School sending three commitments apiece to the Tigers. Colorado and Texas are second on the list with five incoming players while Arizona, Kansas and South Dakota are currently at one player each.

"We are excited about the quality and depth of this recruiting class,” Franzen commented. “Our coaching staff has done a great job of bringing in good young men to visit campus and showing them what Doane is about. Time will tell, but we feel that the talent in this class rivals that of the past couple years, which is saying something."

Doane will open the 2017 season on a road in the GPAC/KCAC Challenge when the Tigers face Sterling College, a playoff team from a year ago, on September 2. Doane is currently 2-0 all-time in the GPAC/KCAC Challenge. The home opener will be a week later, on September 9, against Friends University. Conference play begins on September 16 at home against Dakota Wesleyan University.

The following are the members who were committed by National Signing Day on February 1.