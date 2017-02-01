Doane Football Announces First Wave of Commitments - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Doane Football Announces First Wave of Commitments

Courtesy: Doane Athletics

Doane University Football Head Coach Matt Franzen welcomed 42 commitments to the program for Fall 2017 on National Signing Day. The Tigers are coming off back-to-back NAIA Playoff appearances and Top 10 rankings.

The newest members of the Tiger Football team come from six states and include 40 incoming freshmen and two transfers. In-state signings once again dominate the list as 29 hail from Nebraska with Omaha Burke High School and Wilber-Clatonia High School sending three commitments apiece to the Tigers. Colorado and Texas are second on the list with five incoming players while Arizona, Kansas and South Dakota are currently at one player each.

"We are excited about the quality and depth of this recruiting class,” Franzen commented. “Our coaching staff has done a great job of bringing in good young men to visit campus and showing them what Doane is about. Time will tell, but we feel that the talent in this class rivals that of the past couple years, which is saying something."

Doane will open the 2017 season on a road in the GPAC/KCAC Challenge when the Tigers face Sterling College, a playoff team from a year ago, on September 2. Doane is currently 2-0 all-time in the GPAC/KCAC Challenge. The home opener will be a week later, on September 9, against Friends University. Conference play begins on September 16 at home against Dakota Wesleyan University.

The following are the members who were committed by National Signing Day on February 1.

First Name Last Name Position Height Weight Hometown State Previous School
Damond Brown DB 5'10" 170 Phoenix AZ Western New Mexico University
AJ Giron DB 5'10" 160 Thornton CO Holy Family
Andrew Wiske DB 5'11" 170 Thornton CO Horizon
Jose Salgado DB 6'1" 175 Loveland CO Mountain View
Bryan Gallegos DB 5'9" 180 Westminster CO Pomona
Ben Harris QB 6' 170 Longmont CO Skyline
Brady Helton OL 6'2" 280 Clearwater KS Clearwater
Drake LeBar WR 6'2" 170 Hastings NE Adams Central
Sam Vanderslice OL 6' 260 Bellevue NE Bellevue West
Cole Bruns OL 6'4" 250 Bloomfield NE Bloomfield
Wyatt Bodfield DL 6'4" 210 Crete NE Crete
Tanner Crosley RB 6'1" 185 Crofton NE Crofton
Tate Mazour QB 6'2" 200 Giltner NE Doniphan-Trumbull
Dalton Wicht DB 5'9" 150 Grand Island NE Grand Island Northwest
JD Barr LB 5'8" 205 North Platte NE Hershey
Joaquim Robinson DL 6'2" 220 Kearney NE Kearney
Chevinn Rayburn OL 6' 240 Lincoln NE Lincoln Northeast
Josh Marcelino QB 5'11" 165 Lincoln NE Lincoln Southeast
McLain Reed OL 6'1" 243 Lincoln NE Lincoln Southwest
Josh Baker WR 5'10" 175 Omaha NE Omaha Burke
Tyler Cunningham OL 5'9" 240 Omaha NE Omaha Burke
Ty Ledger LS/TE 5'11" 210 Omaha NE Omaha Burke
Nick Aus OL 6'1" 240 Omaha NE Omaha North
John Surber OL 6'3" 300 Columbus NE Osceola
Austin Wieseman DB 6'1" 180 Osceola NE Osceola
Kaden Reimers WR 6'2" 185 Saint Paul NE Palmer
Hunter Reimers DB 6' 180 Palmer NE Palmer
Riley Heithoff LB 5'9" 170 Raymond NE Raymond Central
Lucas Lans RB 5'10" 140 Stamford NE Southern Valley
Henry Bohac WR 5'10" 175 Leigh NE Stanton
Hunter Stallbaum DB 6'1" 180 Stanton NE Stanton
Tanner Peterson DL 6'2" 200 Grafton NE Sutton
Brennan Koller LB 6' 180 Arapahoe NE University of Nebraska-Kearney
Brice Broz DB 5'11" 180 Wilber NE Wilber-Clatonia
Riley Homolka DL 6'3" 260 Wilber NE Wilber-Clatonia
Nathan Thompson DL 6' 215 Wilber NE Wilber-Clatonia
Jaren Fountain OL 6'2" 260 Sioux Falls SD Washington
Patrick O'Connell DL 5'9" 250 Fort Worth TX Keller Central
Nicholas Schifftner LB 6'1" 190 Fort Worth TX Keller Central
Cameron Vitosh WR 5'11" 170 Rowlett TX Rowlett
Noah Wineteer WR 5'10" 161 Euless TX Trinity
J'Maree Jeter DL 5'11" 220 Wylie TX Wylie East
