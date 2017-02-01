Royals Sign Brandon Moss

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (February 1, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have inked first baseman/outfielder Brandon Moss to a two-year free agent contract with a mutual option for the 2019 season. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Moss, 33, spent the 2016 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he belted 28 home runs and collected 67 RBI to go with a .225 batting average in 128 games. His 28 roundtrippers were the second-highest total of his career, behind his 30 home run season with Oakland in 2013. He tied for fifth in the Major Leagues, hitting three pinch-hit home runs, while going 6-for-21 (.286) coming off the bench. Moss blasted 11 of his homers in the seventh inning or later, tying him for fourth-most in the National League.

The 10-year veteran has hit 123 home runs since the start of 2012, which are tied for ninth-most among Major League left-handed hitters. He was selected to the American League All-Star team in 2014, while he has appeared in the postseason four times, with Oakland (2012-14) and St. Louis (2015). In 17 regular season games at Kauffman Stadium, Moss has hit .309 (21-for-68) with five doubles, three homers and 13 RBI, while he went deep twice for Oakland during the 2014 AL Wild Card Game at ‘The K’. In that game, he became the first player to collect five RBI in a Wild Card contest.

A native of Monroe, Ga., Moss and his wife, Allison have two sons, Jayden and Brody.

Following today’s transaction, the Royals have 40 players on their Major League Reserve List.