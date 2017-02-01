Local organizations react to SCOTUS pick

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

It came up a lot during President Donald Trump's campaign: the promise that he would fill the late Justice Antonin Scalia's Supreme Court seat with a pro-life, pro-second amendment, judge.

"A lot of people struggled with the idea of having Donald Trump as president," said Nate Grasz with Nebraska Family Alliance, "but when we have one open seat on the Supreme Court and possibly more coming in the future, I think for a lot of people that became they weren't just voting for Donald Trump. They were voting for the Supreme Court."

Many conservatives see the president's pick, Judge Neil Gorsuch, as a step in the right direction.



"He has also been on record stating that he believes the intentional taking of any human life is wrong, and we think that would certainly apply to abortion as well," Grasz said.

Gorsuch did side with the governor of Utah last year in his attempts to defund Planned Parenthood, something local pro-choice organizations say is a red flag.



"They have this seat until they are either unable to fulfill it for their own reasons or they die," said Meg Mikolajczyk with Planned Parenthood. "And this could be decades of someone sitting on the bench with extreme viewpoints."

One of their biggest concerns is that President Trump will make good on his promise to reverse Roe v. Wade, a more than 40-year-old decision to legalize abortion.



"Planned Parenthood has always taken the stance that it's a nonstarter if you as a supreme court justice nominee does not believe in Roe V. Wade remaining the law of the land," Mikolajczyk said.

But even pro-life groups here in Lincoln say they don't think Gorsuch's appointment would mean an immediate reversal of Roe v. Wade. They say he's just filling Scalia's role and balancing out the court.



"So really this just puts it back probably at a deadlock again," Groasz said. "More gridlock."

Back in 2006, when Gorsuch was nominated to the 10th circuit, the senate confirmed him unanimously.