NEB T&F: Huskers Host Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Nebraska track and field team gears up for the 42nd annual Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational this weekend. Two full days of track and field action at the Bob Devaney Sports Center begins with the combined events at 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Field events commence at 4:30 p.m., and the track events begin at 6 p.m. Then on Saturday, the combined events kick things off at 9:30 a.m., while field and track events start at 11:30 a.m.

Thirty-five teams are set to compete at the Husker Invitational, including a handful of teams ranked in the USTFCCCA poll. On the men’s side, No. 11 Kansas, No. 13 Stanford and No. 16 Texas are in the meet. On the women’s side, No. 6 Texas, No. 8 Kentucky and No. 18 Kansas State lead the strong field. The Husker men come in at 48th in this week’s rankings, while the women are at No. 33. In the Track and Field News Dual Meet Rankings, the Husker men are No. 3 and the women are No. 8.

Husker News and Notes

• The Nebraska men and women swept the team titles at the Adidas Classic last Saturday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Husker men have won 17 straight dual/tri/quad meets dating back to 2001, the longest streak in the nation. In that span, the Huskers have defeated 44 opponents.

• Wyatt McGuire set the tone for the Husker men by earning his first collegiate win in the mile with a personal-best time of 4:08.25. McGuire’s mile time came one week after he ran the eighth-fastest time in NU indoor history in the 5,000 meters.

• Lakayla Harris led the Husker women, winning the 200 meters and finishing second in the 60 meters while setting personal bests in both. Harris ran 7.48 in the 60-meter final to finish as the runner-up with the seventh-fastest time in school history. Later, she won the 200 meters with a time of 23.86, which was the ninth-fastest time in NU indoor history and put her at No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 19 in NCAA Division I.

• The men’s 4x400-meter relay put out their best performance of the season, as Andy Neal, Moujtaba Mohammed, Sam Bransby and Jake Bender ran a season-best 3:07.84 to win the race. Their time ranks sixth in Nebraska indoor history and is the best time in the Big Ten this season.

• Kaiwan Culmer continues to be the top Husker in the national ranks, as he sits at sixth in NCAA Division I in the triple jump at 52-8 3/4 (16.07m).

• Tierra Williams leads the Husker women at 25th in the triple jump (41-9 1/4) and 26th in the long jump (19-11 3/4).

Husker Men in the National Top 50

Athlete - Event (Mark) NCAA Rank

Kaiwan Culmer - Triple Jump (52-8 3/4 (16.07m)) No. 6

4x400m Relay (Neal, Mohammed, Bransby, Bender) (3:07.84) No. 12

Isaiah Griffith - Triple Jump (51-8 1/2 (15.76m)) No. 16

Steven Cahoy - Pole Vault (17-5 (5.31m)) No. 19

Wyatt McGuire - 5,000m (14:26.07) No. 25

Andy Neal - 400m (47.46) No. 33

Andy Neal - 60m Hurdles (7.93) No. 34

Landon Bartel - High Jump (6-11 (2.11m)) No. 46

Nick Percy - Weight Throw (64-3 3/4 (19.60m)) No. 47

Husker Women in the National Top 50

Athlete - Event (Mark) NCAA Rank

Tierra Williams - Triple Jump (41-9 1/4 (12.73m)) No. 25

Tierra Williams - Long Jump (19-11 3/4 (6.09m)) No. 26

Reka Czuth - High Jump (5-9 3/4 (1.77m)) No. 30

Lakayla Harris - 200m (23.86) No. 32

Toni Tupper - Shot Put (51-8 1/4 (15.75m)) No. 34

4x400m Relay (Griggs, Peskova, Barge, Harris) (3:41.06) No. 36

About the Opponents

The Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational field always features strong teams with national-champion caliber athletes, and the 2017 field is no different.

• In the women’s 60 meters, Texas sophomore Teahna Daniels is the defending national champion.

• Ashley Spencer (Nike) will compete in the women’s 200 and 400 meters. Spencer was the Olympic bronze medalist in the 400-meter hurdles in 2016.

• Courtney Okolo (Nike) will run in the 600 meters. Last year’s FSHI most valuable women’s performer, Okolo broke the Devaney Center 400-meters record and went on to win the gold medal at the 2016 Olympics with the U.S. 4x400-meter relay team.

• A number of athletes entered in the meet currently rank in the top 10 in NCAA Division I in their respective events:

Athlete, School - Event (Mark) NCAA Rank

Javianne Oliver, Kentucky - 60m (7.18) No. 2

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, Kentucky - 60m Hurdles (7.98) No. 2

Jake Albright, Kansas - Pole Vault (18-2 (5.54m)) No. 2

Jhoanmy Luque, Iowa State - Triple Jump (44-6 1/4 (13.57m)) No. 2

Maggie Ewen, Arizona State - Shot Put (57-5 (17.50m)) No. 3

Teahna Daniels, Texas - 60m (7.21) No. 4

Olivia Gruver, Kentucky - Pole Vault (14-1 1/4 (4.30m)) No. 5

Nick Anderson, Kentucky - 60m Hurdles (7.77) No. 7

David Kendziera, Illinois - 60m Hurdles (7.77) No. 7

Paulo Benavides, Kansas - Pole Vault (17-10 1/2 (5.45m)) No. 7

Barden Adams, Kansas - Long Jump (52-6 (16.00m)) No. 7

Sha-Keela Saunders, Kentucky - Triple Jump (43-7 1/4 (13.29m)) No. 7

Nina Schultz, Kansas State - Pentathlon (4,063) No. 7

Kianna Gray, Kentucky - 200m (23.17) No. 8

Strymar Livingston, Kansas - 800m (1:47.95) No. 8

Steffin McCarter, Texas - Long Jump (25-6 (7.77m)) No. 8

Spencer Dunkerley-Offor, Texas - 60m Hurdles (7.78) No. 9

Nick Meyer, Kansas - Pole Vault (17-10 1/4 (5.44m)) No. 9

Brady Grunder, Kansas State - Weight Throw (69-6 3/4 (21.20m)) No. 9