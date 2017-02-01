Nebraska Football: Huskers Announce 2017 Signing Class

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley announced a class of 20 scholarship signees and nine walk-on additions on Wednesday. The list of signees is below and the attached PDF has full bios.

2017 Nebraska Football Recruiting Class

Alphabetical Listing:

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Austin Allen TE 6-8 210 Aurora, Neb. Aurora HS

Broc Bando* OL 6-5 280 Lincoln, Neb. IMG Academy (Brandenton, Fla.)

Elijah Blades DB 6-2 170 Pasadena, Calif. John Muir HS

Jaylin Bradley RB 6-0 180 Bellevue, Neb. Bellevue West HS

Damion Daniels DT 6-2 310 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne HS

Tristan Gebbia* QB 6-3 180 Calabasas, Calif. Calabasas HS

Willie Hampton LB 6-1 225 West Palm Beach, Fla. American Heritage HS

Brenden Jaimes OL 6-5 250 Austin, Texas Lake Travis HS

Keyshawn Johnson Jr.* WR 6-1 195 Mission Viejo, Calif. Calabasas HS

Tyjon Lindsey WR 5-9 160 Corona, Calif. Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Jaevon McQuitty* WR 5-11 190 Columbia, Mo. Battle HS

Ben Miles FB 6-1 210 Baton Rouge, La. Catholic HS

Kurt Rafdal TE 6-7 230 Carmel, Ind. Carmel HS

Avery Roberts* LB 6-1 220 Wilmington, Del. Concord HS

Matt Sichterman OT 6-5 270 Kings Mills, Ohio Kings HS

Deontre Thomas DT 6-3 280 Mustang, Okla. Mustang HS

Guy Thomas DE 6-3 200 Miami, Fla. Booker T. Washington HS

Chris Walker OL 6-8 275 Lincoln, Neb. Lincoln East HS

Andrew Ward LB 6-1 200 Muskegon, Mich. Muskegon HS

Deiontae Watts DT 6-3 300 Plano, Texas Plano East HS

*-enrolled at Nebraska in January

The Class Breakdown:

By State: Nebraska (4): Allen (Aurora); Bando, Walker (Lincoln), Bradley (Bellevue); California (4): Blades (Pasadena), Gebbia (Calabasas), Johnson Jr. (Mission Viejo), Lindsey (Corona); Texas (3): Jaimes (Austin), Daniels (Dallas), Watts (Plano); Florida (2): Hampton (West Palm Beach), G. Thomas (Miami); Missouri (1): McQuitty (Columbia); Louisiana (1): Miles (Baton Rouge); Indiana (1): Rafdal (Carmel); Delaware (1): Roberts (Wilmington); Ohio (1): Sichterman (Kings Mills); Oklahoma (1): D. Thomas (Mustang); Michigan (1): Ward (Muskegon).

By Position (First Position Listed):

Offense (12): QB-Gebbia; RB-Bradley; FB-Miles; WR-Johnson Jr., Lindsey, McQuitty; TE-Allen, Rafdal;

OL-Bando, Jaimes, Sichterman, Walker.

Defense (8): DL-Daniels, D. Thomas, G. Thomas, Watts; LB-Hampton, Roberts, Ward; DB-Blades.

Walk-Ons

Nebraska has secured commitments from nine prospects who plan to join the program as walk-ons for the 2017 season.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Andrew Bunch* QB 6-1 190 Thompson Stations, Tenn. Independence HS/Scottsdale CC

Ethan Cox ATH 5-11 175 Blair, Neb. Blair HS

Cole Frahm PK 6-5 210 Omaha, Neb. Burke HS

Trent Hixson OL 6-4 260 Omaha, Neb. Skutt Catholic HS

Ben Lingenfelter DL 6-5 265 Cherokee, Iowa Washington HS

Cody Liske LB 6-0 200 Bennington, Neb. Bennington HS

Hunter Miller OL 6-5 275 Stromsburg, Neb. Cross County HS

Jordan Paup DE 6-4 230 Central City, Neb. Central City HS

Dylan Reynolds WR 6-0 170 Broken Bow, Neb. Broken Bow HS