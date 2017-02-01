Nebraska Football: Huskers Announce 2017 Signing Class

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley announced a class of 20 scholarship signees and nine walk-on additions on Wednesday. The list of signees is below and the attached PDF has full bios.
2017 Nebraska Football Recruiting Class
Alphabetical Listing:
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Austin Allen TE 6-8 210 Aurora, Neb. Aurora HS
Broc Bando* OL 6-5 280 Lincoln, Neb. IMG Academy (Brandenton, Fla.)
Elijah Blades DB 6-2 170 Pasadena, Calif. John Muir HS
Jaylin Bradley RB 6-0 180 Bellevue, Neb. Bellevue West HS
Damion Daniels DT 6-2 310 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne HS
Tristan Gebbia* QB 6-3 180 Calabasas, Calif. Calabasas HS
Willie Hampton LB 6-1 225 West Palm Beach, Fla. American Heritage HS
Brenden Jaimes OL 6-5 250 Austin, Texas Lake Travis HS
Keyshawn Johnson Jr.* WR 6-1 195 Mission Viejo, Calif. Calabasas HS
Tyjon Lindsey WR 5-9 160 Corona, Calif. Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Jaevon McQuitty* WR 5-11 190 Columbia, Mo. Battle HS
Ben Miles FB 6-1 210 Baton Rouge, La. Catholic HS
Kurt Rafdal TE 6-7 230 Carmel, Ind. Carmel HS
Avery Roberts* LB 6-1 220 Wilmington, Del. Concord HS
Matt Sichterman OT 6-5 270 Kings Mills, Ohio Kings HS
Deontre Thomas DT 6-3 280 Mustang, Okla. Mustang HS
Guy Thomas DE 6-3 200 Miami, Fla. Booker T. Washington HS
Chris Walker OL 6-8 275 Lincoln, Neb. Lincoln East HS
Andrew Ward LB 6-1 200 Muskegon, Mich. Muskegon HS
Deiontae Watts DT 6-3 300 Plano, Texas Plano East HS
*-enrolled at Nebraska in January
The Class Breakdown:
By State: Nebraska (4): Allen (Aurora); Bando, Walker (Lincoln), Bradley (Bellevue); California (4): Blades (Pasadena), Gebbia (Calabasas), Johnson Jr. (Mission Viejo), Lindsey (Corona); Texas (3): Jaimes (Austin), Daniels (Dallas), Watts (Plano); Florida (2): Hampton (West Palm Beach), G. Thomas (Miami); Missouri (1): McQuitty (Columbia); Louisiana (1): Miles (Baton Rouge); Indiana (1): Rafdal (Carmel); Delaware (1): Roberts (Wilmington); Ohio (1): Sichterman (Kings Mills); Oklahoma (1): D. Thomas (Mustang); Michigan (1): Ward (Muskegon).
By Position (First Position Listed):
Offense (12): QB-Gebbia; RB-Bradley; FB-Miles; WR-Johnson Jr., Lindsey, McQuitty; TE-Allen, Rafdal;
OL-Bando, Jaimes, Sichterman, Walker.
Defense (8): DL-Daniels, D. Thomas, G. Thomas, Watts; LB-Hampton, Roberts, Ward; DB-Blades.
Walk-Ons
Nebraska has secured commitments from nine prospects who plan to join the program as walk-ons for the 2017 season.
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School
Andrew Bunch* QB 6-1 190 Thompson Stations, Tenn. Independence HS/Scottsdale CC
Ethan Cox ATH 5-11 175 Blair, Neb. Blair HS
Cole Frahm PK 6-5 210 Omaha, Neb. Burke HS
Trent Hixson OL 6-4 260 Omaha, Neb. Skutt Catholic HS
Ben Lingenfelter DL 6-5 265 Cherokee, Iowa Washington HS
Cody Liske LB 6-0 200 Bennington, Neb. Bennington HS
Hunter Miller OL 6-5 275 Stromsburg, Neb. Cross County HS
Jordan Paup DE 6-4 230 Central City, Neb. Central City HS
Dylan Reynolds WR 6-0 170 Broken Bow, Neb. Broken Bow HS
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.