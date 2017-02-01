UPDATE: Funeral arrangements for Jeffery Ray Brooks announced

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Funeral services for Jeffery Ray Brooks will at New Hope United Methodist Church, which is located at 1205 N. 45th St., on Wednesday, February 8th.

It will start at 11 a.m.

If you would like to donate to help the family, visit this website.

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

A Lincoln family is coping with the loss of a loved one taken too soon

22–year–old Jeffery Ray Brooks recently died in a motorcycle crash in Las Vegas.

That's where he, his fiancée Diana and their children have called home for almost four years.

The news of his death is still shocking.

"Until this day, I’m still in disbelief he's gone,” Brooks’ fiancée Diana Thi said.

His loved ones described him as free–spirited, passionate and driven.

Brooks was also a very talented athlete.

He played for Lincoln High and the University of Nevada– Las Vegas.

Most of all, he loved kids, his 2–year–old son Carter and his daughter Carsyn who is less than a year old.

They're also expecting another one

His fiancée said they had a routine before he left for work.

"He would give me two kisses and he would go give the kids two kisses because we always said if anything were to happen I want the kids to be your last kiss.” Thi said.

Now, his family is determined to have his spirit live on in various ways.

They created these shirts in his memory

Diana and his sister also have matching tattoos.

It's his favorite character “Sonic the Hedgehog” on a blue motorcycle representing his first bike.

His loved ones said this is another way to remember him and his joy for riding.

"It doesn't matter where he rode to even if it was down the street to the gas station. The enjoyment on his face on his face when he rode it made you happy. It made you want to ride a bike,” Thi said.

The will be a vigil on Wednesday, February 1 at 6 p.m. at American Legion Park near 27th and Randolph.

Funeral arrangements haven't been announced yet.