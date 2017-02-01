UPDATE: Fifth-grader killed identified

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: Saunders County officials are continuing their investigation into the accident. The driver of the pick-up is a 27-year-old Omaha man. So far, no citations have been given. We'll keep you updated when more details are available.

The Superintendent of Wahoo Public Schools says that grief counselors were available today for staff and students.

"The biggest thing I would just continue to encourage the community to rally around the family. It's hard to imagine what that'd be like to go through that and so far, it's certainly been a positive response in that direction," says Brandon Lavaley, Superintendent of Wahoo Schools.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help Mason's family with funeral costs. If you'd like to donate, please follow this link: Mason Triplett Memorial Fund.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: School officials have released the name of the Wahoo 5th grader who was killed. He's identified as 11-year-old Mason Triplett. The investigation is on going. This is what the school has released on their Facebook page:

"Wahoo Elementary student Mason Triplett was involved in a pedestrian/vehicle accident. Mason was transported to SMC where he passed away. Wahoo Public Schools are extremely saddened by this event and express our sincerest condolences to Mason's family, friends, and classmates. We will have counselors available at each building to meet with students and staff on Thursday morning."

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: The 11-year-old boy has died due to his injuries from the accident.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A fifth-grade student is in critical condition after being struck by a truck. The child was getting out of school when the incident occurred, according to officials.

Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz says the fifth grader was hit after school by a northbound pickup on Chestnut Street around 3:45 p.m.. The boy was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition. The driver of the pickup is from Omaha.

Deputies and State Troopers accident re-constructors are at the scene.

The student was transported Saunders County Medical Center.

We will provide more information when updated.