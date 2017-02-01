Vigil held for Lincoln man killed in Las Vegas crash

Posted By: Brent BonFleur

bbonfleur@klkntv.com

Dozens gathered at a vigil Wednesday night to remember a Lincoln man killed in a motorcycle crash in Las Vegas last Friday.

Family, friends and former football teammates shed tears for Jeffery Ray Brooks, 22, a former football star at Lincoln High.

"He was my brother. I'll never forget him" Mikey Hansen, who met Brooks on the freshmen football team, said.

"He kind of had that tough exterior, you know, but, if you were a brother of his, he cared about you - he was always there."

Candles were lit to remember the warmth and joy Brooks brought to those he met, and balloons - in his favorite shade of blue - were released into the sky.

His older sister, Latoya Winroth, was honored by the Lincoln High coaching staff, who presented her with her brother's jersey.

"He was always having fun, making me laugh, seeing how fast he could go up and down the steps around the house," Winroth said.

"He loved to have fun, he loved to make you laugh, keep you busy... when he smiled - sometimes he'd try to keep it under - but when he smiled, it lit up the room - and you knew he was there."

A funeral for Brooks will be held Wednesday, February 8th, at New Hope United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m.