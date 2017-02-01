Vigil held for Lincoln man killed in Las Vegas crash

National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.More >>
National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.More >>
. Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St.More >>
. Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln. Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln. Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.More >>
Osha announced their investigation today and safety officials are now trying to educate the public on workplace safety. A man trapped in a grain bin for over an hour in Raymond, Thursday, has sparked a conversation on the hazards of the job. The latest statistics show, nearly 22 grain entrapment, 11 of those ending fatally in 2015. Fortunately, in this case the man survived. Heather Vanover of the Safety Council says it's an increasing problem.More >>
Osha announced their investigation today and safety officials are now trying to educate the public on workplace safety. A man trapped in a grain bin for over an hour in Raymond, Thursday, has sparked a conversation on the hazards of the job. The latest statistics show, nearly 22 grain entrapment, 11 of those ending fatally in 2015. Fortunately, in this case the man survived. Heather Vanover of the Safety Council says it's an increasing problem.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Education is considering a five-year, $29.2 million contract with a company that's offering a new approach to the majority of statewide academic tests for elementary students.More >>
The Nebraska Department of Education is considering a five-year, $29.2 million contract with a company that's offering a new approach to the majority of statewide academic tests for elementary students.More >>
A former Omaha congressman and his wife are deciding which of them _ if either _ will run for Congress in 2018 after he lost his seat in November.More >>
A former Omaha congressman and his wife are deciding which of them _ if either _ will run for Congress in 2018 after he lost his seat in November.More >>
There were some unwanted coworkers at a construction site near 16th and B Tuesday.More >>
There were some unwanted coworkers at a construction site near 16th and B Tuesday.More >>