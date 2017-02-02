Lincoln Police connect a 19-year-old to another armed robbery

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police said 19-year-old Damion Scott, Jr. was inside a woman's car near 27th and Garfield during a robbery overnight Tuesday.

They said a 25-year-old woman confronted a man stealing from her car in that incident.

Police said the woman was shot multiple times in the back with a pellet gun.

LPD said Scott is connected to another armed robbery that happened near 48th and Highway 2 that same morning.