Lincoln Police arrest two more involved with a sex trafficking operation

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested 57-year-old Darrell White and 24-year-old Amber Brecks for pandering of a minor Wednesday.

Brecks also was cited for aiding and abetting 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

This comes after ongoing investigation related to sex trafficking operation last June.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was being trafficked and helped lead to this additional arrest.

LPD gave 34-year-old Jacqueline Stebbins two more citations of pandering a minor and aiding and abetting 1st sexual assault of a child.

Stebbins was arrested last summer for her involvement in the operation and she's still in jail.

They said Brecks and Stebbins gave the girl a false birthday, coordinated sexual encounters and took the money.