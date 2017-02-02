Lincoln Police arrest two more involved with a sex trafficking o - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln Police arrest two more involved with a sex trafficking operation

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police arrested 57-year-old Darrell White and 24-year-old Amber Brecks for pandering of a minor Wednesday.

Brecks also was cited for aiding and abetting 1st degree sexual assault of a child.

This comes after ongoing investigation related to sex trafficking operation last June.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was being trafficked and helped lead to this additional arrest.

LPD gave 34-year-old Jacqueline Stebbins two more citations of pandering a minor and aiding and abetting 1st sexual assault of a child.

Stebbins was arrested last summer for her involvement in the operation and she's still in jail.

They said Brecks and Stebbins gave the girl a false birthday, coordinated sexual encounters and took the money. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.