Staff member struck by inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member Wednesday, February 1, 2017. 

The inmate struck the staff member one time in the head with a homemade weapon, a blunt object.  The assault occurred at approximately 6 p.m. in a housing unit.  Other staff in the area used physical force to subdue the inmate and stop the assault. 

The staff member received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The names of the staff member and inmate will not be released.  The incident will be investigated with the findings submitted to the county attorney.

