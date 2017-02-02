Staff member struck by inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Press Release from Nebraska Department of Corrections

An inmate at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution assaulted a staff member Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

The inmate struck the staff member one time in the head with a homemade weapon, a blunt object. The assault occurred at approximately 6 p.m. in a housing unit. Other staff in the area used physical force to subdue the inmate and stop the assault.

The staff member received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and was released.

The names of the staff member and inmate will not be released. The incident will be investigated with the findings submitted to the county attorney.