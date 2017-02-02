Staff member struck by inmate at Tecumseh State Correctional Institution

National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.More >>
National officials have dismissed 25 members from the Delta Delta Delta sorority at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln following reports of underage drinking.More >>
A Lincoln woman has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a fatal December crash in Grand Island.More >>
A Lincoln woman has been charged with misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in a fatal December crash in Grand Island.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a gas leak near 41st and Calvert.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a gas leak near 41st and Calvert.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln. Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating three arsons that happened after midnight Friday in East Lincoln. Police said the first one happened at Meridian Park shopping center near 70th and O Streets.More >>
. Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St.More >>
. Fire officials say, there was a small dumpster on fire, near 66th and P St.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
Lincoln's Own Weather Experts are giving away 18 EZ Read Rain gauges per week over a four week period. Enter for your chance to win one of them. See the complete rules and online entry form in this story.More >>
A crocheted octopus, precisely measured, is two–week–old, Mary’s colorful companion.More >>
A crocheted octopus, precisely measured, is two–week–old, Mary’s colorful companion.More >>
The Nebraska Supreme Court has reprimanded a western Nebraska attorney for a news release he sent to reporters on behalf of his client in a child death case.More >>
The Nebraska Supreme Court has reprimanded a western Nebraska attorney for a news release he sent to reporters on behalf of his client in a child death case.More >>
A former Kearney investor has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for scamming a partnership that owned a commercial property in Lincoln.More >>
A former Kearney investor has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for scamming a partnership that owned a commercial property in Lincoln.More >>