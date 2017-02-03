Nebraska Legislature continues budget debate with no vote

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska lawmakers still aren't any closer to passing a proposal meant to balance the state's finances during the five months left in the current budget cycle.

The Legislature adjourned for the day Thursday without voting on the bill.

Several lawmakers argued with Gov. Pete Ricketts' decision to allocate less money than budgeted to agencies earlier in the fiscal year. Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln says the budget lawmakers approve is meant to be followed.

The budget bill would impose across-the board cuts, make withdrawals from cash funds and take back unspent money from departments.

Senators could vote Friday on an amendment to send the measure back to Legislature's Appropriations Committee to reconsider cuts.