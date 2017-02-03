Nebraska lawmakers weigh raising some public records costs

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Nebraska lawmakers are considering making public records requests more expensive for non-residents.

The Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee heard a bill Thursday from Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue. It would allow state and local government agencies to charge out-of-state requesters the salary of officials who compile records.

Blood says the bill should dissuade companies that file large public records requests and then sell the information they receive. She says it shouldn't affect ordinary citizens requesting documents. Fees also wouldn't apply to media outlets.

Several cities and schools boards say they've lost money and staff time to extensive requests from a private company in Florida that compiles and sells local government purchasing information.