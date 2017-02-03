Excellence in Education: NWU STEM Grant

The National Science Foundation is recognizing Nebraska Wesleyan University in a big way. It's through a grant worth almost 650-thousand dollars.



"The sciences are a hallmark at Nebraska Wesleyan and they have been for decades, so we're happy to be able to continue that," says NWU Provost, Judy Muyskens.



Almost half of Nebraska Wesleyan students are majoring in STEM related fields. Now, incoming students can continue to study in those field, but at a lower cost.

The grant from the National Science Foundation will assist incoming students with scholarships for years to come. The university hopes the financial help will draw even more science students to the school.



"There are students out there who may not be able to afford to come to Nebraska Wesleyan, that through this grant, we'll be able to do that. And we have a very, very strong science program, so we want them to be exposed to that," says biology professor, Garry Duncan.



The university is currently accepting student applicants for STEM scholarships for the fall. High school seniors interested in NWU can apply here: https://www.nebrwesleyan.edu/about-nwu/financial-aid-office/scholarships-and-grants



