Royals agree to terms with Kelvin Herrera, avoid arbitration

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (February 3, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that they have agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Kelvin Herrera on a contract for the 2017 season, avoiding arbitration. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Herrera, 27, posted a career-high 12 saves in 2016, going 2-6 with a 2.75 ERA in 72 appearances out of the bullpen. He ranked second among American League relievers in strikeout-to-walk ratio (7.17), tied for fourth in holds (26) and was 11th in WHIP (0.96). His 1.50 walks per 9.0 innings (12 BB in 72.0 IP) was the lowest by a Royal since Paul Byrd (1.50) in 2002 (minimum 70.0 IP). Since the start of 2014, Herrera’s 2.30 ERA ranks seventh among qualifying AL relievers, while his 209 strikeouts are eighth-most.

Following the move, the Royals have signed all of their arbitration eligible players for the 2017 season.