Lincoln man sentenced in fatal accident

A Lincoln man was sentenced for a motorcycle crash that killed his girlfriend in 2014.



23-year-old Tyler Wilson could spend up to 8 years in prison. He pleaded no contest to manslaughter. Prosecutors say 21-year-old Jessie McCain was on the back of Wilson's motorcycle, when he was going at least 80mph in a 40mph zone.

They say Wilson laid down his motorcycle while trying to avoid an SUV turning in front of them. McCain hit the SUV and died at the scene.