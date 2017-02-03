Armed robbery attempt near 20th and F streets

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln police are currently investigating an early morning armed robbery attempt.

It happened near 20th and F Streets just before midnight Friday.

They say two people went to buy a TV after they saw an ad on Facebook.

When they arrived to pick it up, they say a man took out a gun and demanded cash.

Police say both people wanting to purchase the TV ran away and dialed 911.

No one was injured.

Police are still looking for suspects.