NEB WGYM: Huskers Take Third at Oklahoma Quad Meet

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Huskers Take Third at Oklahoma Quad Meet

Norman, Okla. - The 20th-ranked Nebraska women's gymnastics team posted a score of 194.450 to finish third in a quad meet with top-ranked Oklahoma, No. 8 Denver and Texas Woman's Friday night at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla.

The Sooners won the meet with a score of 197.675, while Denver took second with a score of 194.500. Texas Woman's rounded out the field with a score of 193.000.

The Huskers (5-3, 2-1 Big Ten) were led by Sienna Crouse, who scored a 39.150 in the all-around, while Taylor Houchin and Jennie Laeng each tied career-highs with scores of 9.90 on vault, tying for second place overall.

OU's Maggie Nichols, a member of the 2015 U.S Women's World Championship team that claimed the team gold medal, swept the event titles, highlighted by a perfect 10.0 on beam and a total of 39.850 in the all-around.

Rotation One

Nebraska started the competition on beam, scoring a 48.075. Danielle Breen led the way for the Huskers with a season-high 9.875, Nebraska's highest beam score of the season. Crouse posted a 9.75, while Grace Williams scored a 9.675 and Abbie Epperson scored a season-high 9.625. Houchin rounded out the Husker scoring with a 9.15.

Oklahoma jumped out to an early lead with a 49.275 on vault, while Denver scored a 48.400 on bars and Texas Woman's scored a 48.325 on floor.

Rotation Two

Nebraska moved to floor for its second rotation and scored a 48.000. Williams led the way with a season-high 9.80, while Megan Schweihofer scored a 9.825 in her first routine of the night. Crouse scored a 9.75 and Epperson hit a 9.65 for the Big Red. Breen scored an 8.975 to round out the NU effort.

NU's total after two rotations was 96.075. Oklahoma maintained a lead with a total of 98.825 after scoring a 49.550 on bars.

Rotation Three

The Huskers gained momentum in the third rotation, scoring a season-high 49.275 on vault, highlighted by career-high-tying 9.90s from Laeng and Houchin. Schweihofer added a 9.85, while Epperson scored a 9.825 and Ashley Lambert posted a 9.80 for the Big Red. Nebraska's score after three rotations was 145.350.

OU continued to stretch its lead with a 49.550 on beam, led by a perfect 10.0 from Nichols, giving it a total of 148.375 through three rotations.

Rotation Four

Nebraska finished the night on bars, and scored a solid 49.100. Crouse led the way with a 9.90, while Breen tied her season high with a score of 9.825. Lambert and Schweihofer scored 9.80s and Houchin notched a 9.775 for NU.

Oklahoma clinched its victory with a 49.300 on floor exercise.

Up Next

The Huskers will return home to host No. 22 Iowa on Sunday, with the meet set for 1 p.m. at the Devaney Center. The meet is the annual Power of Pink Meet for Breast Cancer Awareness, and fans are encouraged to join the Huskers in wearing pink in support of cancer awareness. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive pink Nebraska women's gymnastics t-shirts. As part of the Pepsi Pack the House promotion, fans can enjoy $1 admission and $1 24 oz. Pepsi drinks for the meet against Iowa.

Notes

Nebraska set a new season high with a team score of 49.275 on vault

Danielle Breen set a new season high with a score of 9.875 on beam, Nebraska's highest beam score of the year

Breen also tied a season high with a 9.825 on bars

Abbie Epperson set a new season high with a score of 9.825 on vault

Taylor Houchin tied her career high with a score of 9.90 on vault

Jennie Laeng tied her career high and set a new season high with a score of 9.90 on vault

Megan Schweihofer tied her season high with a 9.85 on vault

Grace Williams set a new season high with a 9.80 on floor