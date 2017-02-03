NEB T&F: Cahoy, Williams Take Titles At Husker Invite

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Cahoy, Williams Take Titles At Husker Invite

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska track and field seniors Steven Cahoy and Tierra Williams captured event titles on day one of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational on Friday before 1,628 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center Indoor Track.

Cahoy won the men's pole vault competition with the best mark in the Big Ten this season - 17-8 1/2 (5.40m). It matches the second-best height of the senior's career and it came after one attempt, securing the event title for the Grand Island native over three of the top-10 pole vaulters in the nation. Cahoy is now tied for 11th in the nation. Tyler Loontjer (16-8 3/4, 5.10m) set a personal best and finished eighth.

Tierra Williams won the long jump title with a season best on her first attempt - 20-5 (6.22m) - which makes her the Big Ten leader and No. 17 in the nation. Jazmin McCoy finished seventh with a leap of 19-1 1/2 (5.83m). Nick Percy finished fourth in the weight throw a season-best mark of 65-3 1/2 (19.90m).

On the track, Jake Bender took third (47.34) in the 400 meters, while Andy Neal finished fifth in 47.88. Kierra Griggs finished sixth in a loaded 400-meters field with a time of 55.67. Kendall Cast finished ninth in the 5,000 meters with a personal-best time of 18:05.29. Lizzy Kirby also set a PR of 18:11.78 to place 11th.

Antoine Lloyd qualified for the 60-meter hurdles final with a time of 8.02 in the preliminary round. Davon Clark matched his personal best in the 60 meters of 6.86 to finish 11th in prelims. Lakayla Harris ran 7.54 to also finish 11th.

After day one of the heptathlon, Cody Walton is in fifth place with 3,072 points and Noah Gabel is in sixth place with 3,054 points. Walton set a personal best in the long jump of 22-11 1/4 (6.99m), while Gabel had personal bests in the 60 meters (7.08) and long jump (23-10 1/4, 7.27m). Raynesha Lewis (3,257 points), Hailey Luken (3,184) and Payton Horacek (2,465) finished ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively, in the pentathlon.

The meet resumes on Saturday with the heptathlon at 9:30 a.m. The running and field events begin at 11:30 a.m.