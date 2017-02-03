Ribbons sold to raise money for mother of Wahoo boy

Friday night, Wahoo High School came together to remember 11 year old Mason Triplett, who was hit and killed by a pickup truck Wednesday night.

Staff from the daycare Triplett used to attend sold blue ribbons with his name on them at the Wahoo Basketball games Friday.

They made hundreds of them - and there was a steady line to buy them outside the school's gym.

The ribbons were sold for a dollar each, with many adding extra cash in donations.

All the money raised will go to help Mason's mother with funeral costs.

The daycare's owner told Channel 8 Eyewitness News that Mason's death "left a hole" in the community.

A GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral costs has raised an additional $21,000 as of Friday night.