Feb. 3 Prep Basketball Scores

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Ansley-Litchfield 79, Sandhills/Thedford 55
Bennington 68, Plattsmouth 30
Burwell 68, Spalding Academy 50
Centura 53, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 78, Bellevue East 72
Cozad 59, Minden 51
Creek Valley 54, Leyton 52
Crete 57, Schuyler 25
Douglas County West 67, Ashland-Greenwood 35
Elkhorn South 70, Blair 35
Garden County 67, Potter-Dix 32
Giltner 66, Dorchester 25
Gothenburg 64, Valentine 33
Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Lexington 62
Gretna 64, Elkhorn 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 49
Hershey 69, Ainsworth 49
Hitchcock County 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 41
Holdrege 56, Grand Island Northwest 33
Lincoln Northeast 94, North Platte 37
Lincoln Pius X 54, Millard West 53
Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln Southeast 56
Lutheran High Northeast 65, Omaha Nation 57
Medicine Valley 65, Bertrand 57
Nebraska Lutheran 64, McCool Junction 56
Norfolk 63, Fremont 49
Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Northwest 56
Omaha Roncalli 56, Ralston 40
Omaha Westside 58, Lincoln North Star 55
Papillion-LaVista South 59, Columbus 33
Perkins County 45, Cambridge 23
Riverside 78, Nebraska Christian 39
Scottsbluff 77, Alliance 37
Southern Valley 38, Alma 26
Sterling 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50
Twin Loup def. Elba, forfeit
Wahoo 66, Arlington 53
Wauneta-Palisade 61, Sutherland 57
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
Auburn 60, Palmyra 52
Freeman 42, Malcolm 39
^Semifinal=
Louisville 46, Elmwood-Murdock 44
^Ninth Place=
Conestoga 48, Weeping Water 27
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
Stanton 65, Pender 58
Wisner-Pilger 54, Howells/Dodge 50
^Consolation=
Twin River 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51
West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 35
^Semifinal=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Oakland-Craig 40
^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 40
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
O'Neill 54, Pierce 36
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Archbishop Bergan 66, Omaha Christian Academy 18
Ashland-Greenwood 45, Douglas County West 33
Bertrand 48, Medicine Valley 21
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Shelby/Rising City 41
Cambridge 58, Perkins County 18
Cedar Bluffs 50, St. Edward 37
Central City 57, Raymond Central 51
Creek Valley 69, Leyton 38
Crete 61, Schuyler 20
Elkhorn South 50, Blair 40
Exeter/Milligan 70, Hampton 67
Gering 52, Sidney 46
Giltner 50, Dorchester 47
Gothenburg 39, Valentine 38
Grand Island Central Catholic 44, Lexington 25
Grand Island Northwest 52, Holdrege 41
Gretna 46, Elkhorn 45
Hitchcock County 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
Kearney 44, Grand Island 34
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Osmond 40
Lincoln Christian 76, Omaha Concordia 32
Lincoln Northeast 62, North Platte 20
Lincoln Southeast 48, Lincoln Southwest 35
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Omaha Nation 48
McCook 45, Ogallala 43
McCool Junction 52, Nebraska Lutheran 31
Meridian 40, Osceola 28
Millard South 74, Omaha Bryan 25
Millard West 41, Lincoln Pius X 35
Minden 59, Cozad 15
Nebraska Christian 58, Riverside 48
Norfolk 42, Fremont 41
Norris 58, Nebraska City 16
North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Chase County 37
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38, Parkview Christian 18
Omaha North 73, Omaha Benson 44
Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Burke 35
Omaha South 53, Bellevue East 47
Omaha Westside 52, Lincoln North Star 19
Papillion-LaVista South 58, Columbus 33
Platteview 43, Syracuse 39
Plattsmouth 47, Bennington 38
Potter-Dix 63, Garden County 30
Sandhills/Thedford 49, Ansley-Litchfield 44
Seward 45, Hastings 44
South Platte 42, Banner County 23
Southern Valley 53, Alma 40
Spalding Academy 51, Burwell 42
Sutherland 48, Wauneta-Palisade 33
Twin Loup 62, Elba 6
Wahoo 69, Arlington 36
Waverly 62, Aurora 48
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Ponca 45, Randolph 29
Wynot 32, Hartington-Newcastle 27
^Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Kearney Catholic 57, St. Paul 22
Ravenna 54, Ord 49
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Blue Hill 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26
Red Cloud 37, Franklin 16
^Western Trails Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
Hemingford 48, Morrill 36
Mitchell 50, Gordon/Rushville 48
