Feb. 3 Prep Basketball Scores

Courtesy: Associated Press


^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Ansley-Litchfield 79, Sandhills/Thedford 55
       Bennington 68, Plattsmouth 30
       Burwell 68, Spalding Academy 50
       Centura 53, Arcadia-Loup City 37
       Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 78, Bellevue East 72
       Cozad 59, Minden 51
       Creek Valley 54, Leyton 52
       Crete 57, Schuyler 25
       Douglas County West 67, Ashland-Greenwood 35
       Elkhorn South 70, Blair 35
       Garden County 67, Potter-Dix 32
       Giltner 66, Dorchester 25
       Gothenburg 64, Valentine 33
       Grand Island Central Catholic 65, Lexington 62
       Gretna 64, Elkhorn 41
       Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Elkhorn Mount Michael 49
       Hershey 69, Ainsworth 49
       Hitchcock County 65, Maywood-Hayes Center 41
       Holdrege 56, Grand Island Northwest 33
       Lincoln Northeast 94, North Platte 37
       Lincoln Pius X 54, Millard West 53
       Lincoln Southwest 58, Lincoln Southeast 56
       Lutheran High Northeast 65, Omaha Nation 57
       Medicine Valley 65, Bertrand 57
       Nebraska Lutheran 64, McCool Junction 56
       Norfolk 63, Fremont 49
       Omaha Burke 68, Omaha Northwest 56
       Omaha Roncalli 56, Ralston 40
       Omaha Westside 58, Lincoln North Star 55
       Papillion-LaVista South 59, Columbus 33
       Perkins County 45, Cambridge 23
       Riverside 78, Nebraska Christian 39
       Scottsbluff 77, Alliance 37
       Southern Valley 38, Alma 26
       Sterling 56, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 50
       Twin Loup def. Elba, forfeit
       Wahoo 66, Arlington 53
       Wauneta-Palisade 61, Sutherland 57
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Consolation=
       Auburn 60, Palmyra 52
       Freeman 42, Malcolm 39
^Semifinal=
       Louisville 46, Elmwood-Murdock 44
^Ninth Place=
       Conestoga 48, Weeping Water 27
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
       Stanton 65, Pender 58
       Wisner-Pilger 54, Howells/Dodge 50
^Consolation=
       Twin River 59, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 51
       West Point-Beemer 56, Madison 35
^Semifinal=
       Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49, Oakland-Craig 40
^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Wilcox-Hildreth 40
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       O'Neill 54, Pierce 36
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Archbishop Bergan 66, Omaha Christian Academy 18
       Ashland-Greenwood 45, Douglas County West 33
       Bertrand 48, Medicine Valley 21
       Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Shelby/Rising City 41
       Cambridge 58, Perkins County 18
       Cedar Bluffs 50, St. Edward 37
       Central City 57, Raymond Central 51
       Creek Valley 69, Leyton 38
       Crete 61, Schuyler 20
       Elkhorn South 50, Blair 40
       Exeter/Milligan 70, Hampton 67
       Gering 52, Sidney 46
       Giltner 50, Dorchester 47
       Gothenburg 39, Valentine 38
       Grand Island Central Catholic 44, Lexington 25
       Grand Island Northwest 52, Holdrege 41
       Gretna 46, Elkhorn 45
       Hitchcock County 55, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
       Kearney 44, Grand Island 34
       Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 55, Osmond 40
       Lincoln Christian 76, Omaha Concordia 32
       Lincoln Northeast 62, North Platte 20
       Lincoln Southeast 48, Lincoln Southwest 35
       Lutheran High Northeast 58, Omaha Nation 48
       McCook 45, Ogallala 43
       McCool Junction 52, Nebraska Lutheran 31
       Meridian 40, Osceola 28
       Millard South 74, Omaha Bryan 25
       Millard West 41, Lincoln Pius X 35
       Minden 59, Cozad 15
       Nebraska Christian 58, Riverside 48
       Norfolk 42, Fremont 41
       Norris 58, Nebraska City 16
       North Platte St. Patrick's 58, Chase County 37
       Omaha Brownell-Talbot 38, Parkview Christian 18
       Omaha North 73, Omaha Benson 44
       Omaha Northwest 56, Omaha Burke 35
       Omaha South 53, Bellevue East 47
       Omaha Westside 52, Lincoln North Star 19
       Papillion-LaVista South 58, Columbus 33
       Platteview 43, Syracuse 39
       Plattsmouth 47, Bennington 38
       Potter-Dix 63, Garden County 30
       Sandhills/Thedford 49, Ansley-Litchfield 44
       Seward 45, Hastings 44
       South Platte 42, Banner County 23
       Southern Valley 53, Alma 40
       Spalding Academy 51, Burwell 42
       Sutherland 48, Wauneta-Palisade 33
       Twin Loup 62, Elba 6
       Wahoo 69, Arlington 36
       Waverly 62, Aurora 48
^Lewis and Clark Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Ponca 45, Randolph 29
       Wynot 32, Hartington-Newcastle 27
^Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Kearney Catholic 57, St. Paul 22
       Ravenna 54, Ord 49
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Blue Hill 37, Lawrence-Nelson 26
       Red Cloud 37, Franklin 16
^Western Trails Conference Tournament=
^Semifinal=
       Hemingford 48, Morrill 36
       Mitchell 50, Gordon/Rushville 48
 

