Judge Blocks Immigration Order; President Trump Responds

A federal judge in Seattle has issued a nationwide restraining order halting parts of the executive action signed by President Donald Trump that temporarily bars some immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries -- a move that the Washington state attorney general said is "historic" and indicates that "no one is above the law."

The White House ripped the ruling -- which involved the states of Washington and Minnesota -- hours later, at first calling it "outrageous" in a statement and then removing the word from an updated release.

"At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the executive order of the President, which we believe is lawful and appropriate," the updated statement said. "The president's order is intended to protect the homeland and he has the constitutional authority and responsibility to protect the American people."

And on Saturday morning, Trump in a series of tweets wrote, "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot, come in & out, especially for reasons of safety & security - big trouble! ... Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death & destruction! ... The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!"

