Officials: 2 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash of pickup - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Officials: 2 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash of pickup

Officials: 2 dead, 4 injured in rollover crash of pickup

Posted: Updated:

Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com


       AMHERST, Neb. (AP) _ Officials in central Nebraska say two people have died in a rollover crash near Amherst.
        The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on a gravel road northwest of Amherst. Amherst is about 20 miles northwest of Kearney.
        Investigators say a large pickup driven by a 23-year-old Amherst man and carrying five other adults left the road, entered the west ditch and rolled.
        Authorities say a 21-year-old Bassett woman and a 29-year-old Kearney man died at the scene. The four others were taken to a Kearney hospital. None of their names have yet been released pending notification of family members.
        Officials say autopsies have been ordered.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.