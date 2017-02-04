Nebraska could add more penalties for some drunken drivers

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nebraska lawmakers are considering a bill that would create penalties for suspected drunken drivers who don't comply with blood tests, but one senator is vowing to make sure the measure dies.

A proposal brought Friday by Sen. John Lowe of Kearney would criminalize refusing to consent to search warrants now required for blood tests.

The bill calls for offenders to lose their driver's licenses for up to 18 months for the first offense and three years for subsequent offenses, but Lowe says he plans to amend it so penalties instead are a fine up to $1,000 and up to one year in jail.

Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha says requiring blood tests could violate constitutional self-incrimination protections. He says he'll filibuster the bill if it comes to the full Legislature.