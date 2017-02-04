Phat Jacks helps employ people with disabilities

Posted by: Abigail Wood

As the lunch crowd gathers at Phat Jacks' new location near West O and 14th, you can smell the famous burnt ends even before you get in the building. The BBQ joint made a name for itself in the Belmont neighborhood, but it moved to the new building with a vision for something bigger then ribs and slaw. They're working with Companion Linc to employ people with special needs.

"I used to do the meat in the back," said Jesse Miller, who has worked with Phat Jacks since November of last year. "I do food prep, seasoning the meat, etc."

Miller is one of the company's special needs employees. He says he's excited about the new location, and the community it can bring.

"Working for Phat Jacks is not just a job," he said. It's one of the best job's you can find in Lincoln."

In the other half of the new building, Community Linc and Advocacy Partnership is about to open a thrift store with the same purpose.

"They come to Phat Jacks because they like barbecue," Kim Boyce with Community Linc said of the restaurant's customers. "And to the thrift store because they like to shop. And while they're there they get to interact with people of all abilities."

It's not just an opportunity for paid employment. It's also a chance for public education. And so far, it's been well-received. If you want to shop at the new thrift store, it will be opening up at 10 a.m. Monday morning.