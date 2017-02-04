Scottsbluff man pleads not guilty in stabbing death of woman - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

       GERING, Neb. (AP) _ A Scottsbluff man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to the stabbing death of a Scottsbluff woman on Dec. 31.         The trial for 64-year-old Lucio Munoz was set Friday for May.
        Munoz was arrested last month in Bradley, Illinois, after he was charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in an arrest warrant.
        The body of 48-year-old Melissa May was found the morning of Jan. 3 after officers went to check on her welfare. Authorities say they believe Munoz used a knife to kill May on Dec. 31.
        Munoz  is being held at the Scotts Bluff County jail on a $2 million bond.

Courtesy: The Scottsbluff Star-Herald

