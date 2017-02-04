Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 2-4-17

Posted By: Sports
Sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
^BOYS BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 65, Southern Valley 47
Ansley-Litchfield 78, Central Valley 59
Auburn 60, Palmyra 52
Crete 46, Falls City 21
Fullerton 54, Heartland Lutheran 43
Gothenburg 70, Minden 43
Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Lincoln Lutheran 41
Kearney 57, Papillion-LaVista South 41
Lincoln Pius X 56, Millard North 44
Ogallala 61, Broken Bow 50
Omaha Bryan 63, Bellevue East 53
Omaha Burke 56, Fremont 33
Omaha Central 58, Lincoln Southeast 53
Omaha North 59, Lincoln North Star 48
Papillion-LaVista 59, Columbus 31
Scottsbluff 106, Sidney 72
Sutherland 44, Brady 35
Wahoo 64, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Elmwood-Murdock 56, Yutan 48
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Oakland-Craig 76, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60
^Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Arcadia-Loup City 45
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
Battle Creek 66, Guardian Angels 53
^Third Place=
Wayne 61, Pierce 47
^Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Centennial 64, Fillmore Central 32
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Kenesaw 48, Deshler 46
^Western Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Bridgeport 52, Kimball 49
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 43, Southern Valley 38
Arthur County 34, South Platte 28
Bellevue West 69, Grand Island 46
Cambridge 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 46, OT
Central Valley 32, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Cozad 54, Perkins County 15
Crete 53, Falls City 32
Dundy County-Stratton 59, Hershey 30
Fremont 61, Omaha Burke 53
Fullerton 59, Heartland Lutheran 44
Hitchcock County 45, Arapahoe 32
Lewis Central, Iowa 74, Ralston 32
Lincoln Christian 85, Aquinas 44
Lincoln East 60, Omaha Northwest 49
Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Marian 41
Lincoln Pius X 51, Millard North 46
Lincoln Southeast 59, Omaha Central 20
Minden 66, Gothenburg 37
Norfolk 52, Millard West 41
Ogallala 62, Broken Bow 46
Omaha Bryan 45, Bellevue East 40
Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 43
Omaha North 57, Lincoln North Star 27
Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Hastings 35
Papillion-LaVista 50, Columbus 33
Papillion-LaVista South 48, Kearney 39
Platteview 55, Raymond Central 52, OT
Potter-Dix 56, Sedgwick County, Colo. 15
Shelby/Rising City 31, David City 29
Sidney 67, Scottsbluff 56
Sidney, Iowa 68, Omaha Christian Academy 18
South Sioux City 66, Omaha Roncalli 43
Spalding Academy 37, Humphrey St. Francis 29
Sutherland 42, Brady 33
Valentine 47, Bennett County, S.D. 37
Wahoo 55, Omaha Mercy 27
York 44, Columbus Lakeview 25
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Malcolm 40, Louisville 34
^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Pleasanton 66, Overton 49
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, O'Neill 42
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Boyd County 44, CWC 35
^Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
Superior 59, Sandy Creek 22
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
Lawrence-Nelson 36, Franklin 34
^Championship=
Blue Hill 39, Red Cloud 30
