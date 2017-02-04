Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 2-4-17 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 2-4-17

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=
       Adams Central 65, Southern Valley 47
       Ansley-Litchfield 78, Central Valley 59
       Auburn 60, Palmyra 52
       Crete 46, Falls City 21
       Fullerton 54, Heartland Lutheran 43
       Gothenburg 70, Minden 43
       Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Lincoln Lutheran 41
       Kearney 57, Papillion-LaVista South 41
       Lincoln Pius X 56, Millard North 44
       Ogallala 61, Broken Bow 50
       Omaha Bryan 63, Bellevue East 53
       Omaha Burke 56, Fremont 33
       Omaha Central 58, Lincoln Southeast 53
       Omaha North 59, Lincoln North Star 48
       Papillion-LaVista 59, Columbus 31
       Scottsbluff 106, Sidney 72
       Sutherland 44, Brady 35
       Wahoo 64, Grand Island Central Catholic 42
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Elmwood-Murdock 56, Yutan 48
^East Husker Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Oakland-Craig 76, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60
^Lou Platte Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Arcadia-Loup City 45
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
       Battle Creek 66, Guardian Angels 53
^Third Place=
       Wayne 61, Pierce 47
^Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Centennial 64, Fillmore Central 32
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Kenesaw 48, Deshler 46
^Western Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Bridgeport 52, Kimball 49
^GIRLS BASKETBALL=
       Adams Central 43, Southern Valley 38
       Arthur County 34, South Platte 28
       Bellevue West 69, Grand Island 46
       Cambridge 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 46, OT
       Central Valley 32, Ansley-Litchfield 28
       Cozad 54, Perkins County 15
       Crete 53, Falls City 32
       Dundy County-Stratton 59, Hershey 30
       Fremont 61, Omaha Burke 53
       Fullerton 59, Heartland Lutheran 44
       Hitchcock County 45, Arapahoe 32
       Lewis Central, Iowa 74, Ralston 32
       Lincoln Christian 85, Aquinas 44
       Lincoln East 60, Omaha Northwest 49
       Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Marian 41
       Lincoln Pius X 51, Millard North 46
       Lincoln Southeast 59, Omaha Central 20
       Minden 66, Gothenburg 37
       Norfolk 52, Millard West 41
       Ogallala 62, Broken Bow 46
       Omaha Bryan 45, Bellevue East 40
       Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 43
       Omaha North 57, Lincoln North Star 27
       Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Hastings 35
       Papillion-LaVista 50, Columbus 33
       Papillion-LaVista South 48, Kearney 39
       Platteview 55, Raymond Central 52, OT
       Potter-Dix 56, Sedgwick County, Colo. 15
       Shelby/Rising City 31, David City 29
       Sidney 67, Scottsbluff 56
       Sidney, Iowa 68, Omaha Christian Academy 18
       South Sioux City 66, Omaha Roncalli 43
       Spalding Academy 37, Humphrey St. Francis 29
       Sutherland 42, Brady 33
       Valentine 47, Bennett County, S.D. 37
       Wahoo 55, Omaha Mercy 27
       York 44, Columbus Lakeview 25
^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Malcolm 40, Louisville 34
^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Pleasanton 66, Overton 49
^Mid-State Conference Tournament=
^Fifth Place=
       Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, O'Neill 42
^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Boyd County 44, CWC 35
^Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
^Championship=
       Superior 59, Sandy Creek 22
^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=
^Third Place=
       Lawrence-Nelson 36, Franklin 34
^Championship=
       Blue Hill 39, Red Cloud 30 
 

