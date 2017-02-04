Nebraska Prep Basketball scores 2-4-17

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Associated Press

^BOYS BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 65, Southern Valley 47

Ansley-Litchfield 78, Central Valley 59

Auburn 60, Palmyra 52

Crete 46, Falls City 21

Fullerton 54, Heartland Lutheran 43

Gothenburg 70, Minden 43

Hastings St. Cecilia 52, Lincoln Lutheran 41

Kearney 57, Papillion-LaVista South 41

Lincoln Pius X 56, Millard North 44

Ogallala 61, Broken Bow 50

Omaha Bryan 63, Bellevue East 53

Omaha Burke 56, Fremont 33

Omaha Central 58, Lincoln Southeast 53

Omaha North 59, Lincoln North Star 48

Papillion-LaVista 59, Columbus 31

Scottsbluff 106, Sidney 72

Sutherland 44, Brady 35

Wahoo 64, Grand Island Central Catholic 42

^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Elmwood-Murdock 56, Yutan 48

^East Husker Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Oakland-Craig 76, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 60

^Lou Platte Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Doniphan-Trumbull 62, Arcadia-Loup City 45

^Mid-State Conference Tournament=

^Fifth Place=

Battle Creek 66, Guardian Angels 53

^Third Place=

Wayne 61, Pierce 47

^Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Centennial 64, Fillmore Central 32

^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Kenesaw 48, Deshler 46

^Western Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Bridgeport 52, Kimball 49

^GIRLS BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 43, Southern Valley 38

Arthur County 34, South Platte 28

Bellevue West 69, Grand Island 46

Cambridge 49, North Platte St. Patrick's 46, OT

Central Valley 32, Ansley-Litchfield 28

Cozad 54, Perkins County 15

Crete 53, Falls City 32

Dundy County-Stratton 59, Hershey 30

Fremont 61, Omaha Burke 53

Fullerton 59, Heartland Lutheran 44

Hitchcock County 45, Arapahoe 32

Lewis Central, Iowa 74, Ralston 32

Lincoln Christian 85, Aquinas 44

Lincoln East 60, Omaha Northwest 49

Lincoln Northeast 65, Omaha Marian 41

Lincoln Pius X 51, Millard North 46

Lincoln Southeast 59, Omaha Central 20

Minden 66, Gothenburg 37

Norfolk 52, Millard West 41

Ogallala 62, Broken Bow 46

Omaha Bryan 45, Bellevue East 40

Omaha Duchesne Academy 53, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln, Iowa 43

Omaha North 57, Lincoln North Star 27

Omaha Skutt Catholic 53, Hastings 35

Papillion-LaVista 50, Columbus 33

Papillion-LaVista South 48, Kearney 39

Platteview 55, Raymond Central 52, OT

Potter-Dix 56, Sedgwick County, Colo. 15

Shelby/Rising City 31, David City 29

Sidney 67, Scottsbluff 56

Sidney, Iowa 68, Omaha Christian Academy 18

South Sioux City 66, Omaha Roncalli 43

Spalding Academy 37, Humphrey St. Francis 29

Sutherland 42, Brady 33

Valentine 47, Bennett County, S.D. 37

Wahoo 55, Omaha Mercy 27

York 44, Columbus Lakeview 25

^East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Malcolm 40, Louisville 34

^Fort Kearny Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Pleasanton 66, Overton 49

^Mid-State Conference Tournament=

^Fifth Place=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, O'Neill 42

^Niobrara Valley Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Boyd County 44, CWC 35

^Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

^Championship=

Superior 59, Sandy Creek 22

^Twin Valley Conference Tournament=

^Third Place=

Lawrence-Nelson 36, Franklin 34

^Championship=

Blue Hill 39, Red Cloud 30

