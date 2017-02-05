Dry and windy weather worsens grass fires

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was kept busy Saturday afternoon fighting grass fires. The worst, east of Salt Lake in the marshland near W Industrial Lake Dr., was the worst, eating up 15 acres of land before they were able to stop it.

"It's been a pretty dry winter," said Capt. Jason Urkoski with LFR. "Even going into winter it was pretty dry before that, and there's no snow cover like there normally is this time of year."

Oak Creek and the railroad tracks helped halt the flames.



"In extremely windy conditions it can go over things like that, but usually it's a good ally for us to have," he said.

Firefighters on the scene say that's lucky. With the wind as strong as it was Saturday and the grass so dry, it could have been much worse. All it takes is a shift of wind for the flames to get out of hand. Urkoski says it's a good reminder to be extra careful with open flames outside, put cigarettes all the way out before throwing them away, and more.

"Things that people would normally wouldn't think a whole lot about, like even just cooking outside you need to be extremely careful," he said.

You're also not allowed to burn vegetation within city limits.

"Not only because it's not allowed," he said. "We discourage it because it's dangerous too, because of the dry conditions that can get out of control too."

And another reminder. Properly discarded cigarette caution applies on the highway as well. Firefighters say many grass fires start when someone tosses their cigarette out a car window and it catches in dry grass on the side of the road.