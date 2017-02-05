Merrick County village considering co-op grocery store

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

CLARKS, Neb. (AP) _ Residents of a Merrick County village that lost its last local grocery in 2015 are considering establishing a co-op store.

Clarks residents have been invited to an informational meeting on Feb. 22 at the old grocery store. The goal: Sell $175,000 in shares for the project to continue.

After a previous grocery closed in 2011, local investors bought the building and opened Len and Jo's Supermarket. It went out of business in 2015. Since then, residents have been patronizing the local convenience store or driving 10 miles to the nearest supermarket in Central City.

A community survey in the town of about 360 conducted in 2015 showed 89 percent of respondents consider a grocery store to be important.

Information from: Columbus Telegram