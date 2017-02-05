Conference will offer chance to learn from women leaders - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

       LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The role women play as leaders in their communities will be examined next month in a conference at the University of Nebraska's College of Law.
    The conference will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 3.
    The Law College's assistant dean Molly Brummond says the conference will offer a chance to learn from women who have had remarkable success.
    Students can attend free. The price for others is $50.
    More details about the event are available online at http://law.unl.edu/womenlead2017 .

