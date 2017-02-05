Nebraska falls 81-70 to Iowa

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

*-Jack McVeigh posted his fifth double-figure effort of the season and third in the last five games with 16 points, including 12 in the first half.

*-Jordy Tshimanga reached double figures for the second time this week and third time this season with 10 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes.

*-Tai Webster became the 28th player in school history to reach 1,000 career points, as he had 14 points today. He has now been in double figures in 24 straight games dating back to last season.

*-Nebraska’s 3-of-20 from 3-poin range was its second-lowest total of the season.

*-Nebraska out-rebounded Iowa by eight today after being out-rebounded by nine in the first meeting on Jan. 5.