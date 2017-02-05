Houchin helps Huskers defeat Iowa

Posted By: Sports

Sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NU Media Relations

Lincoln - The Power of Pink was with the 20th-ranked Nebraska women's gymnastics team, as they defeated No. 22 Iowa at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Sunday afternoon 196.825-195.725. In front of a sea of pink shirts for the Power of Pink Meet for Breast Cancer Awareness, the Huskers exhibited a spectacular performance, earning a number of career and season-high scores, including NU's highest team score of the season.

Nebraska (6-3, 3-1 Big Ten) swept the event titles in the meet. Taylor Houchin won the vault title with a score of 9.875, while Megan Schweihofer and Sienna Crouse shared the bars title with scores of 9.90. Grace Williams and Danielle Breen took first place on beam with scores of 9.875. On the floor, Ashley Lambert won the title with a score of 9.925.

Houchin set a new all-around career high, scoring a 39.350 to win her first-career all-around title. Jennie Laeng finished second with a score of 39.300, while Crouse took third with a solid 39.275.

For the Hawkeyes (5-3, 3-1 Big Ten), Mollie Drenth led the way with an all-around score of 39.175.

Rotation One

Nebraska started the meet off strong with a score of 49.050 on vault. Houchin paved the way for the Huskers with a score of 9.875. Laeng followed closely behind with a score of 9.850. Schweihofer, Ashley Lambert and Crouse finished with scores of 9.825, 9.80 and 9.70, respectively.Iowa scored a team total of 49.050 on the bars to begin the meet.

Rotation Two

The Huskers displayed an impressive performance on the bars, scoring a team total of 49.325. Schweihofer scored a career high of 9.90, tying with Crouse for the event title. Laeng and Lambert chipped in to the team score with scores of 9.875 and a 9.85, respectively. Breen and Houchin posted a pair of 9.80s to aid the Big Red effort. The Hawkeyes scored a total of 48.775 on the vault. At the end of rotation two, NU led 98.375-97.825.

Rotation Three

On beam, NU posted a season-high team score of 49.050. Williams and Breen led the way, as each scored a season-high 9.875. Houchin and Crouse added to the overall score with scores of 9.80 and 9.775. Laeng followed closely behind, scoring a 9.725. Iowa racked up a total of 49.125 on floor. At the end of rotation three, NU led 147.425-146.950.

Rotation Four

For the final rotation, last but not least was certainly the case for Lambert who anchored the floor lineup with an impressive 9.925. As a team, the Huskers scored an overall 49.375, another season high for the Big Red. Crouse added to the team score with a career-high 9.90, while Houchin contributed a 9.875, and Williams added another season high to her belt with a score of 9.825. The Hawkeyes finished with a 48.775 on beam.

Up Next

Nebraska will hit the road again, this time at No. 23 Minnesota for a Big Ten dual next Saturday in Minneapolis, Minn. The meet will begin at 3 p.m. and will be shown live on BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription required).

Notes

Nebraska scored a season-high team score of 196.825

The Huskers scored season highs of 49.050 on beam and 49.375 on floor

Danielle Breen tied a season high with a score of 9.875 on beam

Sienna Crouse set a new career high with a 9.90 on floor

Taylor Houchin set career highs with scores of 9.875 on floor and 39.300 in the all-around

Jennie Laeng tied her season high with a 9.85 on floor

Ashley Lambert set a new season high with a 9.925 on floor

Megan Schweihofer set a career high with a score of 9.90 on bars

Grace Williams set season highs with scores of 9.875 on beam and 9.825 on floor