New England Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

Celebrities and politicians from across the country took to social media on Sunday to react to the New England Patriots' historic Super Bowl LI win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots beat the Falcons 34-28 after staging a record-breaking 25-point comeback. This is the fifth Super Bowl win for Tom Brady, the most for any NFL quarterback in history.

President Donald Trump  tweeted after the big game on Sunday, "What an amazing comeback and win by the Patriots. Tom Brady, Bob Kraft and Coach B are total winners. Wow!"

New England Patriots win fifth title with record-breaking comeback to beat Falcons 34-28 in first Super Bowl overtime.

