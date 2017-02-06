Chicago Cubs World Series Trophy coming to Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

(Lincoln, NE) – The Chicago Cubs Trophy Tour, presented by State Farm, is coming to Lincoln, giving fans the opportunity to see and take photos with the 2016 World Series Trophy.

The trophy will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10.



Pinnacle Bank Arena will guarantee the first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy. Additional fans will be accommodated, if time permits.



"We want to get as many fans in so things will move fast," said Tom Lorenz, general manager of Pinnacle Bank Arena.



Fans can follow the Cubs on Twitter and Instagram for specific updates on the Cubs Trophy Tour using the #CubsTrophyTour hashtag. Team updates and fans' social media posts are also available at www.cubs.com/trophytour, along with a tentative schedule, highlights and more information about the World Series Trophy.