Excellence in Education: Fish and Wildlife Conference

Hundreds of students from across the Midwest were in Lincoln today. It was for the 77th Annual Fish and Wildlife Conference.
 
"It's a big collection of scientists, students, and policy makers, and managers, just sharing ideas of what they've been doing and what they hope to do moving forward," says student Mitch Nisbit.
 
At the conference students are able to collaborate with other schools. Students can attend workshops and meet with experts in their field.

Topics such as wildlife conservation and water quality are being discussed at the multi-day conference.
 
Many students will present their research projects over the next two days.

