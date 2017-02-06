Cubs World Series Trophy Coming to Lincoln

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

CHICAGO CUBS TROPHY TOUR COMING TO LINCOLN

Fans can take their photo with the Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Trophy

The Cubs Trophy Tour, presented by State Farm, is headed to Lincoln, NE, giving fans the opportunity to see and take photos with the 2016 World Series Trophy Friday, February 10.

"We're excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship," said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. "We can't wait for our fans to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person."

The tour has been planned to share the World Series Trophy with Cubs fans throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. The first 500 fans will receive a wristband to ensure their ability to see the trophy. Additional fans will be accommodated if time permits.

WHERE: Pinnacle Bank Arena

400 Pinnacle Arena Drive

Lincoln, NE 68508

WHEN: Friday, February 10

8 – 9:30 a.m.

Fans can follow the Cubs on Twitter and Instagram (@Cubs) for specific updates on the Cubs Trophy Tour using the #CubsTrophyTour hashtag. Team updates and fans' social media posts are also available at www.cubs.com/trophytour, along with a tentative schedule, highlights and more information about the World Series Trophy.