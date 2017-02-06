Creighton Men's Basketball Ranked 23rd in Both Polls

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team moved to 23rd in the February 6th Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, it was announced on Monday.



Creighton (20-4, 7-4 BIG EAST) dropped one spot in both rankings after a 1-1 week in which it won at then-No. 16 (and current No. 22) Butler and lost to new No. 24 Xavier.



The Bluejays have now been ranked 82 weeks in program history, including all 14 polls this winter, with 54 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott.



The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams in the Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, Butler 22nd and Xavier 24th. Villanova is also second in the USA Today Coaches poll, with Butler 21st and Xavier 25th.



Creighton is 16th in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down one spot from this time a week ago. Villanova is second, with Xavier ninth and Butler 13th.



CU plays just one game this week, visiting DePaul on Saturday for a 1:01 pm tip on FS1.





Associated Press Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (59) 24-0 1,619 1 2 Villanova (6) 22-2 1,565 4 3 Kansas 20-3 1,446 3 4 Louisville 19-4 1,411 6 5 Oregon 21-3 1,263 13 6 Baylor 20-3 1,255 2 7 Wisconsin 20-3 1,232 10 8 North Carolina 21-4 1,145 12 9 Arizona 21-3 1,136 5 10 UCLA 21-3 1,115 11 11 Cincinnati 21-2 876 14 12 Virginia 17-5 875 9 13 West Virginia 18-5 861 7 14 Florida State 20-4 839 15 15 Kentucky 18-5 741 8 16 Purdue 19-5 537 23 17 Florida 18-5 530 24 18 Duke 18-5 514 21 19 South Carolina 19-4 493 19 20 Saint Mary's (Calif.) 21-2 468 18 21 Maryland 20-3 326 17 22 Butler 18-5 285 16 23 Creighton 20-4 207 22 24 Xavier 17-6 144 NR 25 SMU 20-4 107 NR



USA Today Coaches poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Gonzaga (28) 24-0 789 1 2 Villanova (4) 22-2 766 4 3 Kansas 20-3 685 2 4 Louisville 19-4 669 7 5 Wisconsin 20-3 627 9 6 Oregon 21-3 589 13 7 North Carolina 21-4 581 10 8 Baylor 20-3 574 3 9 UCLA 21-3 562 8 10 Arizona 21-3 552 5 11 Cincinnati 21-2 463 14 12 Kentucky 18-5 443 6 13 Virginia 17-5 385 11 14 West Virginia 18-5 349 12 15 Florida State 20-4 335 16 16 South Carolina 19-4 285 20 17 Florida 18-5 283 23 18 Purdue 19-5 257 24 19 Duke 18-5 253 21 20 St. Mary's (Calif.) 21-2 248 19 21 Butler 18-5 162 15 22 Maryland 20-3 159 17 23 Creighton 20-4 90 22 24 Notre Dame 17-7 84 18 25 Xavier 17-6 75 25

Others receiving votes: SMU 41; Southern California 33; Northwestern 20; Wichita State 9; New Mexico State 7; Kansas State 7; Iowa State 5; Miami (Fla.) 4; UNC-Wilmington 3; Oklahoma State 2; Akron 2; Dayton 1; Middle Tennessee 1