Creighton Men's Basketball Ranked 23rd in Both Polls

Courtesy: Creighton Athletics

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team moved to 23rd in the February 6th Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, it was announced on Monday.

Creighton (20-4, 7-4 BIG EAST) dropped one spot in both rankings after a 1-1 week in which it won at then-No. 16 (and current No. 22) Butler and lost to new No. 24 Xavier.

The Bluejays have now been ranked 82 weeks in program history, including all 14 polls this winter, with 54 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott.

The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams in the Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, Butler 22nd and Xavier 24th. Villanova is also second in the USA Today Coaches poll, with Butler 21st and Xavier 25th.

Creighton is 16th in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down one spot from this time a week ago. Villanova is second, with Xavier ninth and Butler 13th.

CU plays just one game this week, visiting DePaul on Saturday for a 1:01 pm tip on FS1.


Associated Press Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Gonzaga (59)

24-0

1,619

1

2

Villanova (6)

22-2

1,565

4

3

Kansas

20-3

1,446

3

4

Louisville

19-4

1,411

6

5

Oregon

21-3

1,263

13

6

Baylor

20-3

1,255

2

7

Wisconsin

20-3

1,232

10

8

North Carolina

21-4

1,145

12

9

Arizona

21-3

1,136

5

10

UCLA

21-3

1,115

11

11

Cincinnati

21-2

876

14

12

Virginia

17-5

875

9

13

West Virginia

18-5

861

7

14

Florida State

20-4

839

15

15

Kentucky

18-5

741

8

16

Purdue

19-5

537

23

17

Florida

18-5

530

24

18

Duke

18-5

514

21

19

South Carolina

19-4

493

19

20

Saint Mary's (Calif.)

21-2

468

18

21

Maryland

20-3

326

17

22

Butler

18-5

285

16

23

Creighton

20-4

207

22

24

Xavier

17-6

144

NR

25

SMU

20-4

107

NR


USA Today Coaches poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Gonzaga (28)

24-0

789

1

2

Villanova (4)

22-2

766

4

3

Kansas

20-3

685

2

4

Louisville

19-4

669

7

5

Wisconsin

20-3

627

9

6

Oregon

21-3

589

13

7

North Carolina

21-4

581

10

8

Baylor

20-3

574

3

9

UCLA

21-3

562

8

10

Arizona

21-3

552

5

11

Cincinnati

21-2

463

14

12

Kentucky

18-5

443

6

13

Virginia

17-5

385

11

14

West Virginia

18-5

349

12

15

Florida State

20-4

335

16

16

South Carolina

19-4

285

20

17

Florida

18-5

283

23

18

Purdue

19-5

257

24

19

Duke

18-5

253

21

20

St. Mary's (Calif.)

21-2

248

19

21

Butler

18-5

162

15

22

Maryland

20-3

159

17

23

Creighton

20-4

90

22

24

Notre Dame

17-7

84

18

25

Xavier

17-6

75

25

Others receiving votes: SMU 41; Southern California 33; Northwestern 20; Wichita State 9; New Mexico State 7; Kansas State 7; Iowa State 5; Miami (Fla.) 4; UNC-Wilmington 3; Oklahoma State 2; Akron 2; Dayton 1; Middle Tennessee 1

