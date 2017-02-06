Creighton Men's Basketball Ranked 23rd in Both Polls

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Creighton Athletics
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Creighton men's basketball team moved to 23rd in the February 6th Associated Press and USA Today Coaches polls, it was announced on Monday.
Creighton (20-4, 7-4 BIG EAST) dropped one spot in both rankings after a 1-1 week in which it won at then-No. 16 (and current No. 22) Butler and lost to new No. 24 Xavier.
The Bluejays have now been ranked 82 weeks in program history, including all 14 polls this winter, with 54 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott.
The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams in the Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks second, Butler 22nd and Xavier 24th. Villanova is also second in the USA Today Coaches poll, with Butler 21st and Xavier 25th.
Creighton is 16th in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday, down one spot from this time a week ago. Villanova is second, with Xavier ninth and Butler 13th.
CU plays just one game this week, visiting DePaul on Saturday for a 1:01 pm tip on FS1.
Associated Press Poll
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|
Gonzaga (59)
|
24-0
|
1,619
|
1
|
2
|
Villanova (6)
|
22-2
|
1,565
|
4
|
3
|
Kansas
|
20-3
|
1,446
|
3
|
4
|
Louisville
|
19-4
|
1,411
|
6
|
5
|
Oregon
|
21-3
|
1,263
|
13
|
6
|
Baylor
|
20-3
|
1,255
|
2
|
7
|
Wisconsin
|
20-3
|
1,232
|
10
|
8
|
North Carolina
|
21-4
|
1,145
|
12
|
9
|
Arizona
|
21-3
|
1,136
|
5
|
10
|
UCLA
|
21-3
|
1,115
|
11
|
11
|
Cincinnati
|
21-2
|
876
|
14
|
12
|
Virginia
|
17-5
|
875
|
9
|
13
|
West Virginia
|
18-5
|
861
|
7
|
14
|
Florida State
|
20-4
|
839
|
15
|
15
|
Kentucky
|
18-5
|
741
|
8
|
16
|
Purdue
|
19-5
|
537
|
23
|
17
|
Florida
|
18-5
|
530
|
24
|
18
|
Duke
|
18-5
|
514
|
21
|
19
|
South Carolina
|
19-4
|
493
|
19
|
20
|
Saint Mary's (Calif.)
|
21-2
|
468
|
18
|
21
|
Maryland
|
20-3
|
326
|
17
|
22
|
Butler
|
18-5
|
285
|
16
|
23
|
Creighton
|
20-4
|
207
|
22
|
24
|
Xavier
|
17-6
|
144
|
NR
|
25
|
SMU
|
20-4
|
107
|
NR
USA Today Coaches poll
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|
1
|
Gonzaga (28)
|
24-0
|
789
|
1
|
2
|
Villanova (4)
|
22-2
|
766
|
4
|
3
|
Kansas
|
20-3
|
685
|
2
|
4
|
Louisville
|
19-4
|
669
|
7
|
5
|
Wisconsin
|
20-3
|
627
|
9
|
6
|
Oregon
|
21-3
|
589
|
13
|
7
|
North Carolina
|
21-4
|
581
|
10
|
8
|
Baylor
|
20-3
|
574
|
3
|
9
|
UCLA
|
21-3
|
562
|
8
|
10
|
Arizona
|
21-3
|
552
|
5
|
11
|
Cincinnati
|
21-2
|
463
|
14
|
12
|
Kentucky
|
18-5
|
443
|
6
|
13
|
Virginia
|
17-5
|
385
|
11
|
14
|
West Virginia
|
18-5
|
349
|
12
|
15
|
Florida State
|
20-4
|
335
|
16
|
16
|
South Carolina
|
19-4
|
285
|
20
|
17
|
Florida
|
18-5
|
283
|
23
|
18
|
Purdue
|
19-5
|
257
|
24
|
19
|
Duke
|
18-5
|
253
|
21
|
20
|
St. Mary's (Calif.)
|
21-2
|
248
|
19
|
21
|
Butler
|
18-5
|
162
|
15
|
22
|
Maryland
|
20-3
|
159
|
17
|
23
|
Creighton
|
20-4
|
90
|
22
|
24
|
Notre Dame
|
17-7
|
84
|
18
|
25
|
Xavier
|
17-6
|
75
|
25
Others receiving votes: SMU 41; Southern California 33; Northwestern 20; Wichita State 9; New Mexico State 7; Kansas State 7; Iowa State 5; Miami (Fla.) 4; UNC-Wilmington 3; Oklahoma State 2; Akron 2; Dayton 1; Middle Tennessee 1
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.