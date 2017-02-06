Highway work to force detours in Seward County community - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Highway work to force detours in Seward County community

Highway work to force detours in Seward County community

       PLEASANT DALE, Neb. (AP) - Pavement and other work on Nebraska Highway 103 will force detours in the Pleasant Dale area of Seward County.
    The Nebraska Roads Department says the $5.1 million project is scheduled to begin March 6.
    The department says the highway will be closed to through traffic from West Van Dorn Street north to U.S. Highway 6. Traffic will be detoured to U.S. Highway 77 for eastbound traffic and to Nebraska Highway 15 for westbound traffic.  Local traffic will be maintained.
    The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

