New bill wants to change property tax valuation

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Governor Pete Ricketts and Sen. Lydia Brasch announced a new bill Monday that would change the way land is valued for taxes. It's the latest attempt to relieve what farmers and ranchers are calling a property tax crisis. Ag property taxes continue to rise while crop prices go down, forcing farmers to borrow money just to pay for land. The bill would make it so property is taxed based on how much income a farmer or rancher can bring in, instead of property values set a few years ago, when the market was better.

"Not only will it be more fair, but it will make it more predictable," said Gov. Pete Ricketts. "It will avoid some of the run-ups we've seen in valuations in the last few years, and it will make a structural change to how we value agricultural land."

From 2003 to 2013, property taxes went up 137 percent, an increase that forced farmers and ranchers to operate on a bare bones budget.

"Through better innovation, technology, pure grit determination on behalf of the farmer," said rancher Trent Loos at the conference, "because thee farmer knew the only way we're going to survive is to produce more with less."

This scraping by is discouraging young people from continuing their parents' agricultural legacy. Farmers and ranchers are hoping bills like this will show the next generation Nebraska is committed to making the state more ag-friendly.

"The future of the US depends upon our domestic supply of those essentials of life," Loos said. "And we should send a message to the next generation that yes, there are people that care about [them] coming back and being a part of agriculture."

The bill would mean less money from valuations, which is less immediate funds for local economies, but Ricketts says counties should tighten their belts, something he says farmers and ranchers have been doing for awhile now.