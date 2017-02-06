NU BSB: Meyers Named Preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln – D1Baseball.com released its list of preseason All-Americans on Monday afternoon and Nebraska junior Jake Meyers was a third-team pick. It’s the third time Meyers has been named to a preseason All-America list this Fall, as he was also named a third-teamer by Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). Meyers was the utility selection on the third team and was one of two Big Ten players named across the D1Baseball.com’s three teams, joining Maryland’s Kevin Smith, who was the third-team shortstop selection.

One the most dynamic two-way players in college baseball a year ago, Meyers led the Husker offense with a .326 batting average and his 1.42 ERA was tops on NU's pitching staff. The Omaha native is the first Husker to lead the team in both batting average and ERA dating back to at least 1967.

An early-season hand injury limited Meyers’ ability to pitch, but once he got on the mound he became a vital part of the weekend rotation. His 1.42 ERA was the second-lowest single-season ERA in school history by a pitcher who threw at least 40.0 innings, trailing only Bill McGuire's school-record 1.29 ERA from 1984.

Along with hitting .326, Meyers added 12 doubles, a team-best six triples, two home runs, 29 RBIs, 39 runs and 10 stolen bases. The last time a Husker started at least nine games on the mound and hit in 40 games or more was 1993 when Alvie Shepherd went 2-5 in 11 starts and hit .278 in 57 games at the plate.

Nebraska opens 2017 season next week in Tempe, Ariz., on Friday, Feb. 17, when it plays the first of four games against UC Riverside at Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.