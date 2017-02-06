NEB WBB: Tip Times for Final Two Regular-Season Games Announced

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

The Big Ten Conference and Nebraska announced the tip times for the Huskers’ final two regular-season women's basketball games of 2016-17.

The times were released by the Big Ten on Monday, Feb. 6, for the Huskers' regular-season road finale at Michigan (Feb. 23) and Nebraska's Senior Day home finale against Michigan State (Feb. 26). Neither game will be televised by the Big Ten Network, but both will be streamed live by BTN Plus.

The Huskers will take on Michigan State on Sunday, Feb. 26 with a 1 p.m. tip at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska's Senior Day showdown with the Spartans will be the first game of a men's and women's doubleheader at the arena. The Nebraska men will face the Fighting Illini of Illinois at 6:30 p.m.

Nebraska's regular-season road finale at Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 23, will tip at 6 p.m. (CT) on Senior Day for the Wolverines.

The Huskers will search for a road win at Wisconsin this Thursday in Madison. Tip time between the Big Red and the Badgers is set for 7 p.m. (CT).