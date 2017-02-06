Flashing yellow arrows get green light in Lincoln

A local bicyclist is recovering after falling over a bridge Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 1 p.m. near 14th street and Antelope Valley Parkway. Lincoln Police said a 40-year-old man was riding in the area when he struck the concrete side of the bridge.More >>
Omaha Police are looking for a missing boy Tuesday night. He's name is Daviontae Russell was last seen Tuesday in the area of 40th and Grand Avenue.More >>
The two inmates were killed by other inmates during a disturbance at the Tecumseh prison back in March.More >>
The boards of directors for both the Nebraska Public Power District and the Lincoln Electric System will consider ending an agreement for electricity produced at NPPD’s Sheldon Station, a 225-megawatt facility outside of Hallam, Neb.More >>
Two parents have been given 300 days in jail for child abuse in western Nebraska's Lincoln County.More >>
Roofers, homeowners and insurance agencies look back on storm damageMore >>
Nebraska's net tax collections again fell below expectations in April, potentially creating more budget problems for the state.More >>
Aetna insurance announced Wednesday it is no longer providing coverage to those covered by the Nebraska Insurance Exchange.More >>
Authorities say a motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a sheriff deputy's cruiser in southwest Nebraska's Hitchcock County.More >>
