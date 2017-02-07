Overnight fire at Lincoln Correction Center

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The State Fire Marshall is investigating an overnight fire at the Lincoln Correctional Center out on W Van Dorn. They say it happened around 11:30 p.m. The fire started in a cell.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says a mattress, some bedding, and some books were set on fire. They say it was suspicious, but there's no specific cause at this time.

All inmates were evacuated into the yard. LFR says correctional staff had the flames mostly put out by the time fire crews arrived, and there were no injuries.