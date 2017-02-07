Four Juveniles Caught After Escape From Detention Center

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

Authorities have captured four young people who escaped from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney.

Nebraska Health and Human Services Department spokesman Russ Reno says the four left a classroom at 10:55 a.m. Monday and walked out of the building. Reno says they were captured without incident about 15 minutes later by police and facility staffers, a little more than a mile away.

The four were described only as a 14-year-old, two 17-year-olds and an 18-year-old. Reno says six youths have escaped from the center and been captured since July, not including the four who fled Monday.