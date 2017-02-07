Excellence in Education: Exploring Majors

A group of high school students spent the day on UNL's campus. It gave students a chance to explore potential majors.



"I just want this kind of insight. I'm a junior in high school, and I have a year to decide what college to go to," says Molly Davis.



UNL is hoping to make choosing a college, and declaring a major a little easier for incoming students. Today, interested high schoolers could explore majors in English and Film Studies. Students attended real college classes, met with current students, and toured the campus.



"We really try to expose young students, early on through senior year of high school to the humanities and to our two majors- English and Film Studies. Today's day, most of the students are primarily interested in creative writing and film studies," says Kelly Payne, an advisor at UNL.



Students freshman through senior year in high school were invited to attend.

