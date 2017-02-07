Schimonitz Named IIAC Basketball Player of Week

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: NWU Athletics

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. – Nebraska Wesleyan University freshman Nate Schimonitz has been awarded the Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Men’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week honor for games played Jan. 30 – Feb. 5. In addition, Schimonitz was selected the IIAC Male Athlete of the Week.

Schimonitz (Omaha, Neb.) had a huge week for the Prairie Wolves leading NWU to a 2-1 record and sole possession of second place in the standings. He averaged 28.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in three games.

The Creighton Prep graduate set a new freshman single game scoring record with 36 points against IIAC leader Buena Vista on Jan. 30. He followed that up with 26 points in a win over Central and 22 points on Saturday (Jan. 4) in a win over Simpson. Against Simpson, Schimonitz scored 20 points in the second half, including the game-winning layup in the final seconds.

He shot 44% from the field, 46% from 3-point range (12-26) and 93% (14-15) from the free throw line in the three games.

During IIAC play, Schimonitz is averaging 20.2 points per game to lead the league. He has now scored over 20 points in eight of the last nine games. Currently he is the 5th leading scoring freshman in all of NCAA III.

Nebraska Wesleyan is now 15-6 overall and 9-4 in the IIAC with four regular season games remaining. The Prairie Wolves have won five of their last six games and now are just one game out of first place.

NWU will host Coe College on Wednesday in the final regular season home conference game.