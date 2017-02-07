Posted By: Sports

ESPN: The New Home for Saltdogs Baseball

February 7, 2017

LINCOLN -- Saltdogs baseball will now be broadcast exclusively on ESPN 1480 AM, the club and radio station announced Tuesday.

Play-by-play coverage of all 100 regular-season games can also be heard online at ESPN1480.com.

“We are very excited about this new opportunity to have all our games carried on ESPN1480 for our 17th season of Saltdogs baseball in the American Association, said Saltdogs’ President/GM Charlie Meyer. KFOR has been a great partner with our Saltdogs radio broadcasts from day one and to continue our partnership with them is good for Lincoln and all the fans of Saltdogs baseball.”

Lincoln Saltdogs pre-game coverage will follow "Hail Varsity Radio" each weekday evening.

“Our relationship with the Saltdogs has always supported our passion to broadcast local sporting events from high school games to being the home of our very own Lincoln Saltdogs. Charlie and his staff are wonderful partners and we are excited to kick off the season on ESPN1480.” - Alpha Media, Market Manager, Julie Gade.

The first 16 seasons of Saltdogs baseball were broadcast on ESPN 1480's sister station, KFOR FM 103.3/1240 AM. ESPN 1480 is also the exclusive radio station for the March Madness, the World Series, the Super Bowl, and College Football Playoffs.

The Lincoln Saltdogs begin the 2017 season on May 19 in Kansas City, with the home opener at Haymarket Park set for May 25.

For season-ticket information, please visit saltdogs.com or call 402-474-2255. Be sure to follow the Saltdogs on Twitter @saltdogsball.