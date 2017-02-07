Posted By: KLKN Newsroom

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has placed its chapter of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity on interim suspension.

The action is related to an ongoing Office of Student Affairs investigation that indicates a pattern of behavior within the fraternity in violation of the university’s Student Code of Conduct, including reckless alcohol use, occurring during recent academic terms.

The university began an investigation after allegations were made pertaining to conduct on Jan. 21, the day of the Women’s March on Lincoln.

“While behavior outside the fraternity during the Women’s March attracted public attention, our investigation has shown broader conduct issues at the fraternity,” said Juan N. Franco, vice chancellor for student affairs. “This conduct required our immediate action, even while our investigation continues."

The interim suspension includes the university’s immediate withdrawal of its recognition of Phi Gamma Delta, also known as Fiji, as a greek organization at Nebraska, as well as temporary revocation of the chapter’s affiliation with the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

The interim suspension will remain in place until the university’s investigation is completed, at which point the administration is likely to take longer-term action, Franco said.

The national office of Phi Gamma Delta, which has been working closely with the university in this matter, also has conducted a review of members’ activities. Franco said the national organization is considering imposing both short-term and long-term sanctions on the chapter.