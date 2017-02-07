Local police and firefighters speak out about pension bill - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local police and firefighters speak out about pension bill

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

mthornton@klkntv.com

Fire and police pensions are a big topic in major cities.

One state lawmaker is trying to lessen the financial burden with a new bill changing how they will be paid to future employees.

Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward wants to change it to a cash balance plan similar to a 401k.

It targets Lincoln and Omaha.

He said it will help ensure funding in the long run.

"My goal is to make sure everyone that has promised given to them has a promise made and a promise protected,” State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward said.

Not everyone is on board.

 A group of police officers and firefighters voiced their opposition at the state capitol Tuesday.

They say this bill threatens the attraction and retention of workers, which will hinder public safety.

Representatives said cities like Omaha and Lincoln already have solutions in place to fix this problem.

"They’re pushing the bill under that auspice that this is a more secured retirement, but the reality is it is not and has far more detrimental side effects,” Omaha Police Officers Association President John Wells said.

"In the city of Lincoln, our plan is doing really well. We are 80 percent  funded. We’ve done that through the city, the police and firefighters,”  Lincoln Firefighter Association President Ron Trouba said.

The senator argues while this may not be most favorable option it's the better one for city budgets, police officers and fire fighters.

"It’s probably not as good as a current plan, in fact, it's not as good as a current plan, but at the same time it's a lot  better than most private sector employees have,” Kolterman said.

The hearing had its committee hearing Tuesday afternoon. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Couple charged with abuse after makeshift child cage found

    Couple charged with abuse after makeshift child cage found

    Couple charged with abuse after makeshift child cage found

    Authorities say officers searching a south Omaha home for drugs and other evidence found a makeshift cage used by a couple to corral a 3-year-old girl.

    More >>

    Authorities say officers searching a south Omaha home for drugs and other evidence found a makeshift cage used by a couple to corral a 3-year-old girl.

    More >>

  • Three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln overnight

    Three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln overnight

    Lincoln Police are investigating three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln early Thursday morning. The first call came in about 3:10 a.m. at Goodyear Fitness near 63rd and Havelock Avenue. Police said a maintenance employee heard a noise in the basement, checked, but didn't find anyone. LPD said the worker did find a window pried. Officers were also called to the Arbors assisted living home near 56th and Fremont St. 

    More >>

    Lincoln Police are investigating three attempted burglaries in Northeast Lincoln early Thursday morning. The first call came in about 3:10 a.m. at Goodyear Fitness near 63rd and Havelock Avenue. Police said a maintenance employee heard a noise in the basement, checked, but didn't find anyone. LPD said the worker did find a window pried. Officers were also called to the Arbors assisted living home near 56th and Fremont St. 

    More >>

  • Lincoln man back in jail after probation violation

    Lincoln man back in jail after probation violation

    Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Jesse Johnson was arrested earlier this week  for violating his probation. Police said a woman was shopping with her four children at South Pointe Pavilions this past Saturday. They said the woman's daughter screamed from the passenger side because there was a man hiding under a vehicle. Officers said when the mother ran to that side, she saw a man get into a green pick up. LPD said the woman took pictures of the pickup's license plate while it...

    More >>

    Lincoln Police said 21-year-old Jesse Johnson was arrested earlier this week  for violating his probation. Police said a woman was shopping with her four children at South Pointe Pavilions this past Saturday. They said the woman's daughter screamed from the passenger side because there was a man hiding under a vehicle. Officers said when the mother ran to that side, she saw a man get into a green pick up. LPD said the woman took pictures of the pickup's license plate while it...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.