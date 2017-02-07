Local police and firefighters speak out about pension bill

Posted by: Marlenia Thornton

Fire and police pensions are a big topic in major cities.

One state lawmaker is trying to lessen the financial burden with a new bill changing how they will be paid to future employees.

Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward wants to change it to a cash balance plan similar to a 401k.

It targets Lincoln and Omaha.

He said it will help ensure funding in the long run.

"My goal is to make sure everyone that has promised given to them has a promise made and a promise protected,” State Senator Mark Kolterman of Seward said.

Not everyone is on board.

A group of police officers and firefighters voiced their opposition at the state capitol Tuesday.

They say this bill threatens the attraction and retention of workers, which will hinder public safety.

Representatives said cities like Omaha and Lincoln already have solutions in place to fix this problem.

"They’re pushing the bill under that auspice that this is a more secured retirement, but the reality is it is not and has far more detrimental side effects,” Omaha Police Officers Association President John Wells said.

"In the city of Lincoln, our plan is doing really well. We are 80 percent funded. We’ve done that through the city, the police and firefighters,” Lincoln Firefighter Association President Ron Trouba said.

The senator argues while this may not be most favorable option it's the better one for city budgets, police officers and fire fighters.

"It’s probably not as good as a current plan, in fact, it's not as good as a current plan, but at the same time it's a lot better than most private sector employees have,” Kolterman said.

The hearing had its committee hearing Tuesday afternoon.