Woman identified in fatal accident near Deshler

One woman has died following a car crash in southeast Nebraska.

The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. The woman was driving on a county road south of Deshler, when her SUV went off the road. The vehicle rolled, ejecting the driver.

The Thayer County Sheriff's Office has identified the woman as 37-year-old Maranda Brandt.

Brandt was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.